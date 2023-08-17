Studio McGee’s New Fall Collection Is Available at Target & It’s Full of Cozy & Affordable Autumnal Must-Haves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Fall is finally just around the corner, and to start easing you into the fall vibes, Studio McGee just teamed back up with Target’s Threshold brand to drop a brand new collection of autumnal home decor pieces. Unlike standard fall collections packed with burnt oranges, rusty reds, and deep greens, Studio McGee has mastered the art of a hint of fall with pieces that will definitely add that autumnal warmth to your space but can also be left out all year round.

You can shop the whole collection here, but before you do, check out some of our favorite Studio McGee finds below.

“I really love the overall color and design of this wreath,” one five-star reviewer wrote about the mixed leaf wreath from Studio McGee. “I ended up placing it outside on my front door and it looks gorgeous. The mixed leaves give it such a beautiful shade of burgundy, which I totally love … It was very easy to put on my door, and it looks incredibly beautiful.”

The plaid accent rug from Studio McGee is perfect for in front of your door, next to your bed, in front of your kitchen sink, or anywhere else you can think to place it. It’s woven from lightweight fabric and the flat weave helps you keep it clean, making it a great buy for high-traffic areas.

This gorgeous throw pillow from Studio McGee in collaboration with Threshold features all the green colors you know and love for fall, along with pops of pink and a background of cream. This pillow comes in a lumbar shape, as well as a traditional square shape and the cotton-rich jacquard fabric is soft and supportive.

“For the price, it’s very cute!” one five-star reviewer wrote about the print. “I like to have a balance of thrifted/found and new pieces, and this picture works great to hit a nice balance. Looks so cute as part of my gallery wall! Five stars for me, and would recommend.”

Sometimes faux plants can be just as beautiful as the real thing, and this artificial leaf arrangement from Threshold designed with Studio McGee’s fall collection is just perfect. It comes with three faux branches with polyester fabric leaves and a brown glass jar to display them, which will help you turn your mantle or dining room table into an instant show-stopper.

Although it’s part of the fall collection, this Studio McGee-designed natural woven storage bench is something you’re going to keep on display all year round. It’s the perfect size to act as a coffee table in your living room, or to keep at the end of your bed, and the inside has plenty of space for all your throw blankets or extra pillows.

Check out the entire new fall collection from Threshold designed with Studio McGee to put yourself into that autumnal mindset and then just wait patiently for that cool weather to set in.