Tula’s New Version of Its Beloved De-Puffing Eye Balm Now Offers a Glowing Finish

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re always tired, chances are your under eyes show it as well. No doubt, concealer is an easy and instant way to hide your visible exhaustion. But sometimes you need something more than your quick trick. If you’re looking to wake up your appearance long-term, try Tula’s best-selling eye balm. The Glow + Get It balm will become your favorite solution for an instant pick-me-up. It’s formulated to cool and brighten your undereye area for a revived look. And it’s so popular that the celeb-loved brand recently launched a new version.

Now, your eyes get a luxurious treatment with Tula’s Gold Glow + Get It. The hyaluronic acid-infused formula instantly hydrates, depuffs, and helps reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles just like the original. Along with this, it provides a cooling sensation that feels so refreshing on tired eyes. But what’s more, this latest release now offers a glowing finish too.

The Gold Glow + Get It Eye Balm now doubles as a highlighter for your face. From the cheekbones to the nose, you can apply this champagne shade anywhere for the ultimate glow. So, it’s not simply your eyes that are getting a brightening effect this time. Plus, its new gold packaging makes it feel so luxe.

Tula Gold Glow + Get It Eye Balm

Image: Tula.

Shoppers are already obsessed with the stunning glow that it instantly adds to the under eyes and face. “It does not disappoint. I use it under my eyes and it instantly gives my face a wake-up call. It is so refreshing and makes me just feel so pretty without even using any makeup,” said a reviewer.

Whereas another shopper added, “I wear it alone, or under and over concealer. On long days, I reapply mid to late day and it gives an instant brightening.”

So, don't wait to treat yourself to Tula's Gold Glow + Get It. It's exactly what you need to make your complexion look radiant and rested. While you're at it, check out Tula's other eye balm versions below to add to your cart.

Glow + Get It Eye Balm

Image: Tula.

Tula’s Glow & Get It is the OG version that started it all. This best-seller helps improve smoothness, tightens, brightens, and soothes skin around the eyes. Note that this product can only be used for the under eyes, unlike its other alternatives.

Rose Glow + Get It Eye Balm

Image: Tula.

Give yourself a gorgeous, subtle flush with Tula’s Rose Glow + Get It. This rosy version is formulated with rosewater and rosehip oil (plant-based retinol alternative) that helps to hydrate, tone, and nourish your complexion. Along with this, it promises to brighten, hydrate, and firm the undereye area.

