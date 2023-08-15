Behr’s 2024 Color of the Year Is a Bold & Modern Take on This Classic Neutral

Neutrals come in all sorts of shades but, you wouldn’t usually use the word “bold” to describe a neutral. Until, that is, you learn that Behr just announced its 2024 Color of the Year and it’s breathtakingly beautiful, bold and neutral.

Earlier today at a press event held at Napa Valley’s Stanly Ranch, Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Color and Creative Services at Behr Paint, and Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Behr Paint Company, announced that 2024’s Color of the Year is officially named Cracked Pepper.

The stunning shade is dark, yet warm and inviting and reflects trends the Behr team is seeing in the design world. The resurgence in darker colors is becoming more popular as traditional decor starts to make a comeback but with a modern twist, of course. Behr describes the rich color as a ” timeless and modern hue that awakens the senses and exudes confidence on every scale.”

“As we look into 2024, creating a sense of comfort and belonging will continue to drive design decisions—but now, as life returns to its more familiar rhythms, it’s time to allow our senses to come alive,” says Erika Woelfel. “From heightening the aromas of a dining room to feeling the softness of a living area, Cracked Pepper enhances the natural expression in any space.”

We couldn’t agree more! Just look at how timeless, yet modern the paint can look in your home.

In case you aren’t already excited enough about the news, Related story Bobby Berk Blames Joanna Gaines For This Tired Trend — Here's What He Thinks Is Next

Behr is celebrating the 2024 Color of the Year reveal, by hosting a sweepstakes on Instagram starting Wednesday, August 16th. Five winners will each receive $10,000 to help them transform and elevate a space in their home with Cracked Pepper. All you need to do is follow @behrpaint on Instagram for more details on how to enter or you can visit www.behr.com/2024cotysweepstakes for all of the information.

If 2024 is the year you want to add a bit of modern sophistication to your home, then Cracked Pepper sounds like the perfect choice for you.