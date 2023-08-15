Joanna Gaines’ New $7 Candles Are the Perfect Purchase To Get Into the Fall Mood — & They’re Selling Out Quickly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it, we never really need an excuse to treat ourselves to a new candle or two (or twenty)! They’re the simplest way for us to treat ourselves to some self-care, and feel like we got our lives together. There are so many out there, for any scent preference or aesthetic. With fall right around the corner, we’re on the hunt for some gorgeous seasonal candles. And thanks to our Target obsession, we just found some stunning, aromatic candles from Joanna Gaines brand (and they’re selling out quickly)!

That’s right, Gaines’ brand has quite a few candles on Target that are not only super affordable at $7 a pop, but they’re so chic! They have softer, spicy fall scents, perfect for anyone who’s either all-about-fall or just want a fall-themed candle that can be lit all year round.

And these candles have become an instant favorite because of the gorgeous packaging that’s so easy to upcycle when you’re done!

Check out the candles from Gaines’ brand Hearth and Hand by Magnolia that we’re stocking up on ahead of autumn. See our top picks below:

Ribbed Glass Cashmere & Suede Jar Candle Gray – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

This classic candle is the perfect gift for anyone, especially with the gorgeous hints of leather, cashmere, and suede.

Ribbed Glass Autumn Cider Jar Candle Green – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

With notes of citrus and a long burning time, this candle is a must in any home! While it has the scents of autumn cider, the citrus makes it so this can work all year round!

Ribbed Glass Harvest Spice Candle Orange- Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

For those who love the warmer and spicier scents in their candles, this fall-themed, harvest spice candle is an absolute must for the season ahead!

Ribbed Glass Salted Honey Jar Candle Beige – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

This soy wax candle gives the most comforting vibes with the scent of warm honey. Plus, with the ribbed jar, it’s great for upcycling (like the rest of the candles on this list)!

