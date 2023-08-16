How These Color-Safe Dandruff Shampoos Won’t Strip the Dye From Your Hair — Options Starting at $5

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve noticed that you’re hair is riddled with large white flakes, it’s possible that you might have dandruff. Symptoms such as itching, flaking, or redness are additional signs of this hair issue. Don’t fret, though, we’ve all been there. Dandruff is a scalp condition that can happen to anyone. And if this is the case for you, we recommend trying dandruff shampoos. However, we suggest choosing color-safe options if your hair has undergone any color treatments. In case you don’t know, color-safe dandruff shampoos are eseential if you don’t want to strip the dye from your hair. But why exactly is that? We spoke to dermatologists about what to look for in a color-safe dandruff shampoo that maintains your shade and keeps your scalp flake-free.

Why does dandruff occur?

So, why exactly do you have dandruff? In short, it’s caused by fungal overgrowth on the scalp. Dr. Blaire Murphy-Rose, a board-certified cosmetic and medical dermatologist, explains, “The scalp contains an abundance of hair follicles with glands that produce large amounts of sebum, an oily substance, creating an ideal environment for fungi to thrive.”

However, there can be other causes for dandruff besides yeast or oil buildup in the scalp. Dr. Mona Gohara, a board-certified dermatologist and Dove Partner, tells SheKnows that it can also occur due to stress, genetics, or seasonal changes.

Why is a color-safe dandruff shampoo important?

Typically, applying a dandruff shampoo is a more effective way to control the flakes and itchiness. But if you have colored-treated hair, it’s possible that a regular dandruff shampoo will strip your color and dye. Dr. Gohara explains, “Although they are effective, their strength and chemicals can cause color fading or even brassiness over time.” Her fave? Dove DermaCare Anti Dandruff Shampoo.

What to look for in color-safe dandruff shampoo?

When it comes to formulas, make sure to avoid strong ingredients like sulfates or harsh chemicals like parabens that will damage your hair’s color treatment. Instead, opt for dandruff shampoos that contain gentler formulas.

Both dermatologists recommend dandruff shampoos that are formulated with Pyrithione Zinc. Dr. Gohara adds, “[This ingredient] treats dandruff but will still leave your strands moisturized and scalp hydrated with regular use.” What’s more, make sure to switch back to a regular shampoo once the condition has disappeared.

Overall, the best way to eliminate dandruff is to frequently wash your hair. But if you prefer to use a color-safe dandruff shampoo, then we’ve got you covered. We compiled a few solid options recommended by dermatologists below.

Head & Shoulders Supreme Color Protect Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Keep the flakes at bay with Head & Shoulders Supreme Color Protect Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. This sulfate-free formula controls the itch and dryness, while also protecting your color-treated hair. Plus, it deeply moisturizes from root to tip for a healthier look.

One reviewer said, “I love this shampoo, gets my hair clean without drying it out. Absolutely love the volume once my hair dries.

First Aid Beauty Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

First Aid Beauty’s Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is the perfect remedy for both a dry scalp and dandruff. It soothes irritation, calms itchiness, and reduces flaking for $30. What’s more, it features ingredients calendula and vitamin E that helps leave your hair silky smooth.

One reviewer said, “After three washes my dandruff and itchy scalp went away. I lather up my scalp, use my scalp massager, let it sit while I wash the rest of myself, then rinse. I probably wash my scalp 2-3 times a week. It works like a charm.”

