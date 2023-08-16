This $20 Rice Cooker From Amazon Is so Popular, It Has Over 8,000 Five-Star Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Embarking on a culinary journey often means embracing the art of perfecting the simplest of ingredients, and for many, rice stands as a fundamental canvas for creating delicious dishes. In the quest for flawlessly cooked rice, a kitchen companion emerges — the rice cooker. Beyond its humble appearance lies a treasure trove of convenience, consistency, and culinary creativity. And one of these genius small appliances, available for only $20, has more than 80,000 five star reviews on Amazon.

Imagine restaurant-quality rice, healthy meals, and delicious one-pot dishes. That’s what you can prepare — and more — with just one flip of a switch on the Aroma Pot-Style Rice Cooker. Aroma takes the “cook” out of home cooking, turning kitchen time into your time! Help the kids with homework, get creative at play time or pick up that novel you’ve been waiting to dive into — all while delivering hot, hearty, and healthy meals the entire family will love.

This convenient cooker’s compact capacity perfectly cooks two to six cups of any variety of rice. Once the rice has finished, it will automatically switch to the Keep Warm setting, so there’s no need for monitoring or stirring. It’s also perfect for oatmeal, chili, jambalaya, soups, and so much more. And when the cooking is done, the inner cooking pot and all accessories remove for easy cleanup in the dishwasher.

“This Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker is wonderful in my kitchen!” raved one Amazon shopper who gave this small appliance a five star review. “As a busy individual who loves to enjoy delicious rice dishes without the hassle, this rice cooker has become an essential appliance in my daily cooking routine.”

One of the primary benefits of owning a rice cooker is its ability to consistently produce perfectly cooked rice with minimal effort. Unlike cooking rice on the stovetop, a rice cooker ensures even cooking and prevents the risk of overcooking or burning. Plus, this appliance operates on a set-it-and-forget-it principle, letting you use your time to do other things in the kitchen (or not!). Once you’ve added the appropriate amount of rice and water and initiated the cooking process, there’s no need to closely monitor it. Additionally, a rice cooker can help you conserve valuable stovetop space, as it eliminates the need to reserve a burner for rice cooking.

For those who engage in meal prepping or frequently cook larger quantities of rice, a rice cooker can simplify the process and ensure consistently cooked rice for multiple meals. From the symphony of flavors it orchestrates to the precious minutes it gifts back, the rice cooker transforms mundane rice into a symposium of possibilities. Add the Aroma Rice Cooker to your kitchen appliances and get ready for easy meal prep!