These Star Wars-Themed Halloween Toys ‘Stand up to Heavy Chewers’ & They’re Only $8 for a 2-Pack!

Calling all Mandalorian fans who can’t resist anything Star Wars, or Halloween-themed: we found the perfect toy for your beloved fur baby! That’s right, one of the major toy drops from the new Amazon pet toy departments is a bundle that’s perfect for so many homes.

While your cat may have no idea what the Mandalorian is, you do, and you know how adorable Grogu is. So why not treat your cat to a Halloween-themed Grogu toy that’ll keep them entertained for hours on end, and give you a giggle every time you see it?!

And did we mention that it’s only $8 for the two-pack?

STAR WARS for Pets The Mandalorian 4” Halloween Cat Toys $8.85, originally $9.99 $9.99 11% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

The STAR WARS The Mandalorian Halloween Cat Toy Pack is a cat toy bundle that’s the perfect gift for any Halloween and/or Star Wars-loving household. This new release comes with two Grogu toys, one of Grogu dressed up as a mummy and another as a pumpkin; both are packed with catnip to grab every cat’s attention.

Along with being packed with catnip to keep your cat’s entertained, but there’s a squeaker inside to grab their attention instantly. Which, as most cat parents know, any toy that keeps them happy for a long time is a godsend.

While it’s a new release, shoppers are already flocking to the toy bundle (and raving about it)! One shopper said it’s their “Dog’ favorite toy…Good quality. Dog loves playing with it.” Another Amazon shopper said it “Stands up to heavy chewers,” saying, “My labradoodle tends to tear up even the most durable of toys. We’ve had this toy for well over two months, and still no rips or tears!”

