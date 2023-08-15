Shoppers Say Their ‘Dogs Favorite Toy’ Is This $9 Adorably Spooky Squeaker Toy Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love an adorable squeaker toy that keeps your dog happy all day long? Especially one that perfectly fits the spooky season ahead? Thanks to a bunch of Halloween toy releases on Amazon, you can treat your beloved dog to an adorable toy pack that gives all the ghostly vibes our Halloween hearts adore!

And the best part? The three-pack is only $9!

Fringe Studio Mini Dog Toy Set, Hey Boo, Set of 3 $9.66, originally $10.26 $10.26 6% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

The Fringe Studio Mini Dog Toy Set is the perfect squeaker toy that is not only adorably spooky, but is perfect for keeping your dog satisfied for hours on end. This seasonal “Hey Boo” set comes with three emotive ghost toys that your dog can either squeak until they pass out, or cuddle with! (Keep in mind: the brand recommends gifting these squeaky sidekicks to your smaller-sized dogs, and some even said their cats love it!)

Play catch or fetch with your fur baby in style, thanks to a toy pack that’s perfectly on theme with Halloween!

While this is a new release, Amazon shoppers say this is a must for their beloved pets! One shopper raved about the new release, saying, “These are super cute very soft little palm sized plushies. Perfect for my little pack of 3 spoiled house dogs under 10lbs. They have standard small squeakers too.”

Another shopper added, “They were my dogs favorite toy, they also have a rubber one that has lasted for years ,but they always fight over it. Do you have any rubber ghosts? For some reason it’s thier favorite toy!”

