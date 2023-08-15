Pet Owners Say ‘Your Cats Will Go Nuts’ Over This ‘Genius’ $9 Halloween-Themed Toy Pack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With the spooky season being mere weeks away, we’re stocking up on everything and anything to do with Halloween (including for our pets)! Not only are there a bunch of adorable Halloween-themed scratching posts and decor pieces, but Amazon has a bunch of new Halloween toys to satisfy your fur babies (and they’re as low as $9 right now)!

Speaking of $9 toys, we just found a Halloween-themed cat toy pack that has three different types of toys we know so many cats will adore. And like we said, it’s only $9 on Amazon!

Petlinks 4 Set Bundle Halloween Cat Toys $9.53 on Amazon.com Buy now

This adorable Petlinks 4 Set Bundle of Halloween Cat Toys is a must for any Halloween-loving household, and for any cat who loves all the different types of cat toys on the market. In this spooky bundle, you get two “Crinkle Bat Launchers” that are great for keeping your cats’ hunting instincts sharp, one catnip-filled Crow toy to satisfy those needs, and a Bride of Frankenstein-themed launcher that’ll encourage more exercise!

So not only are these toys perfectly spooky, but they have a slew of benefits to keep your cat satisfied and occupied for hours on end!

One shopper said it’s a “genius cat toy…All in all a great toy that kittens and young cats should like, very inexpensive and lots of fun. Just watch the feathers and ribbons if you have a chewer like me.”

Related story What To Look for in a Dandruff Shampoo If You Have Curly Hair — Plus, the Best Options for Every Budget

Another shopper added that “Your cats will go nuts,” “I got these as a gift for a friend’s cats, but my own cats located it and ripped it open and got the toys out of the plastic bag and tiny black feather bits all over the bed lol. The toys themselves were fine, though, the feathers are very downy and just had a lot of floof that came off while the toys stayed intact and were thoroughly loved by the intended recipients.”

Before you go, check out our top foolproof cat-approved gifts for your fur baby:

