Aldi Is Selling a $20 Handheld Steam Cleaner That Costs Half the Price of a Bissell

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Aldi is full of health and wellness products right now as we transition to back-to-school season (and get ready for our kids to bring home all the germs). One thing that caught our eye? A handheld steam cleaner that’s half the price of a similar Bissell product!

Instagram user @theamazingaldi shared a video of her recent finds, and it included a Handheld Steam Cleaner for $19.99. It is a small, easy-to-grip steam cleaner that comes with tons of accessories, so you can tackle a variety of hard-to-clean places in your home. It has attachments for “cleaning tiles, windows and upholstery,” so you can get a clean house from top to bottom!

One person asked about the steamer in the comments section, and a purchaser responded that it “does what a steamer is supposed to do.” Bissell has a similar product for $41. On their website, the company explains that steamers are a natural cleaning solution that eliminate “99.9% of germs and bacteria on hard surfaces across your home.” Pretty amazing, right? They recommend using it on everything from clothes to windows to shower doors, grout, ovens, and more. It’s also safe for pets and kids, so you can clean away without a care in the world! Although the Aldi dupe didn’t have a description shown in the video, we bet it works similarly.

One person commented on the post, “🤣 I want the bissell but this one is half the price. I might have to try it out.” We totally get it! This dupe looks exactly like the name brand, so why not pick one up on your next Aldi run? After all, Aldi is known for their amazing lookalike items, so we have a good feeling this one will be an excellent choice, too. And at just $20, it’s definitely worth a try.

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: