This $18 ‘Skin-Restoring’ Balm From a TikTok-Loved Brand Soothes & Heals Dry Skin Overnight

If you’re like me, dry skin doesn’t just appear in the winter. Those with extremely dry skin experience cracked, rough, and dull skin all year round. And sometimes, your regular moisturizer just doesn’t cut it. Luckily, there are a ton of nourishing treatments that will deeply hydrate and heal your body. And if you’re looking for a new solution for your face, then we’ve got you covered. The TikTok-loved brand Versed drops an overnight balm that is the exact TLC your skin needs. And for under $20, the Sweet Relief Overnight Barrier Balm will relieve dry skin in no time.

But here’s exactly why you’ll love it. According to the brand, this dermatologist-tested product doubles as a deep moisturizing mask and skin-restoring balm. This night treatment is formulated to soothe and condition your face for a healthier skin barrier. What’s more, it prevents water loss, locks in moisture, and calms redness in one step. Note that it should be the last step in your skincare routine so it can work while you sleep for the best results.

Versed Sweet Relief Overnight Barrier Balm

Courtesy of Versed.

Based on the brand’s two-week clinical test, 97% of participants say that their skin felt moisturized the next day. And totally see how — Versed’s Overnight Barrier Balm is packed with nutrient-rich bacuri and kokum seed butters along with antioxidant-rich apricot oil. Thanks to these ingredients, the balm-to-cream formula leaves your complexion very soft and luminous. Note that this moisturizer should be the last step in your skincare routine so it can work while you sleep for the best results.

Also, keep in mind that this gentle balm-to-cream formula is ideal for compromised moisture barriers. So, apply it across the face, particularly to extra dry and sensitive areas on the face. While you’re at it, this intensive treatment is great for slugging, a moisturizing technique where you slather an occlusive ointment to seal in moisture. If you decide to do so, Versed recommends staying away from retinoids on those nights.

So, if you’re interested in giving it a go, try Versed’s newest product. The Sweet Relief Overnight Barrier Balm will take care of extremely dry skin for just $18.