Margot Robbie’s MUA Got Her ‘Hooked’ on This Facial Mask That Left Shoppers’ Skin ‘Hydrated & Glowing for Days’

When a skincare brand’s products have been mentioned in numerous interviews or social media posts by celebs including Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, and Priyanka Chopra, it’s worthy of being on your radar. That’s even more so when it has the praise of Margot Robbie. In a 2016 interview with British Vogue, the Barbie star revealed that she was “obsessed” with 111SKIN at the time thanks to her makeup artist, Patti Dubroff, who got her “hooked” onto their products.

“They have these sheet masks,” Robbie said in the interview. “They’re made out of a jelly sort of stuff and the serum they’re soaked in is so good. So when we’re getting ready for an event she’ll put one of those on while she’s doing my hair.”

The brand has all kinds of masks, ranging from de-puffing eye masks to ones that lift and firm. Robbie’s fave? It’s reportedly 111SKIN’s Bio Cellulose Facial Treatment Mask. Per the description, it’s an “advanced” mask made to soothe, soften, repair, and strengthen stressed skin. Not only that, it also features powerful ingredients to help “dramatically reduce” the effects of environmental damage, and potentially give you plumper, calmer and brighter skin. We can see why it would be included as part of any celeb’s pre-red carpet ritual.

This best-selling 111SKIN mask is not only a favorite for Robbie, shoppers can’t get enough of it as well. As one wrote, “I just loved this face mask. I would say it is the best face mask I have ever used, really. I am 68 and my skin is just amazing … Get lots of comments on my skin after [using] the Bio Cellulose.”

Another shopper wrote, “If ever my skin is looking dull, irritated, or just like it needs a bit of TLC — this is my go to! I apply before bed, leave on for 15 minutes and let it soak in, and follow with the Nocturnal Eclipse cream. I wake up with such happier healthier looking skin.”

One reviewer loved how the mask made their skin look and feel. "My skin felt hydrated and was glowing for couple of days after using it," they wrote. "Was a nice pick-me-up, especially after skipping facials for a year. [It's] just what my skin needed."

A shopper over 55, who’s had “many facials over the years,” was impressed at the results. “Used the face mask last week, and even now one week later, my face still looks bright with less small lines, especially those hateful ones around the eyes,” they wrote. “Huge thumbs up and told so many girl friends who have now all bought it. Excellent treat to yourself — we are worth it.” Enough said!

