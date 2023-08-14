Pet Owners Say This Adorable $11 Candy Corn Rope Toy Is Their ‘Dogs New Favorite Toy’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While Halloween is over two months away, we can’t help but already be in the mood for the spooky season. We’ve already rushed to Target to get all the new Halloween decor pieces (and are planning a few more trips), gotten the Halloween movie set up, and more. But there is one thing that we need to do ASAP, and that’s get our pets to love the spooky things as well.

We know we can’t get our dogs and cats to love the Charlie Brown Halloween special as much as we do, but we can get them some adorable Halloween-themed toys for a super affordable price on Amazon — Starting with this adorable candy corn rope toy that we know our dogs will love.

Native Pup Candy Corn Dog Toy with Rope and Squeaker $10.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Native Pup Candy Corn Dog Toy with Rope and Squeaker is a sturdy, adorable dog toy that’ll not only entertain your dog for hours on end. With a squishy squeaker candy corn toy for them to chew on, and a rope that’s said to be built to last, it’s no wonder why this has become a must for so many dog owners. You read that right: this can get your pups attention, keep their attention, and look so adorable at all times!

While this toy is a newer release, it already has some happy, loyal customers that can’t stop singing its praises.

One shopper said it’s their “dogs new favorite toy,” saying, “I got the sloth, and not only is it adorable, but my dog instantly took to it. It’s his favorite toy now (even though it’s practically as big as he is lol). It’s not great if your dog is a chewer though. My dog had the stuffing out by the end of day 1. So it’s a great toy if your dog isn’t destructive (and even if they are, it’s still a nice toy while it lasts).”

Another shopper said it’s a “Nicely made dog toy, soft, squeaky, rope, super cute -what’s not to love!?” They added, “The Cow is made of soft “fur” and the rope is solid, overall it’s also bigger than I thought it would be. Which is really nice, it’ll last longer before my dog chews it up haha. My dog likes to chew on the rope and jump/pounce on the cow part, so he’s a fan! WIN WIN!”

