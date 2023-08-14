If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve never been a foundation person when it comes to makeup. Instead, I prefer to take good care of my skin (the ultimate “foundation,” if you will) and use tinted moisturizer with SPF to give my complexion a healthy glow with minimal coverage and lots of UV protection. When choosing a tinted moisturizer, I follow the American Academy of Dermatology’s guidelines for sunscreen in general: look for SPF 30 or higher as well as broad spectrum, which means it protects against both UVA and UVB rays — they can contribute to skin cancer.

All of the tinted moisturizers with SPF below adhere to those regulations, and beauty-product lovers love ‘em too! I included options for oily skin, dry skin, mature skin and all types of skin — and I even included my favorite tinted moisturizer with SPF! Get busy glowing without worrying about sun damage, fine lines or worse.

Best Universal Tinted Moisturizer

La Roche-Posay practically has a cult following, and its Anthelios Tinted Ultra-Light Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 is its most intriguing offer, as it’s formulated to provide a universal glow that looks good on almost any skin tone. It also uses a special antioxidant formula to give your skin extra nourishment.

Best Tinted Moisturizer for Mature Skin

When it comes to tinted moisturizers, it’s hard to beat the iconic It Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination SPF 50+, which specializes in color correction and is known for its shimmer courtesy of light-reflecting pigments in the formula. Talk about a glow up!

Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin

Tarte BB Tinted Treatment Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 has a stellar reputation and an impressive 4.5 star rating from thousands of Target reviewers. The lightweight, vegan tinted moisturizer has a matte finish, ideal for anyone whose skin skews a bit oily.

Best Tinted Moisturizer for Dry Skin

If dryness and flakiness is your skin issue, MDSolarSciences Mineral Broad Spectrum Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 30 is the tinted moisturizer to keep in your medicine cabinet. It’s packed with hyaluronic acid — the hydrating Holy Grail — plus vitamin C and antioxidants.

Best Affordable Tinted Moisturizer

Leave it to a household name like CeraVe — a derm favorite — to make a tinted sunscreen so popular, it has more than 33,000 five-star ratings. The mineral formulation contains hydrating ceramides — a moisturizer staple — and no harmful chemicals and provides a sheer tint that blends with most skin tones.

Author’s Favorite Tinted Moisturizer

For what it’s worth, Supergoop is my go-to brand for all things sunscreen, and their CC Screen – SPF 50 is my go-to. It’s lightweight yet provides buildup coverage, which this concealer fiend loves. It comes in so many shades, too.