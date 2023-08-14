Target Just Dropped Lots of New Fall $10 Candles & We’re Stocking Up Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you noticed any crispness in the evening air yet? It’s coming sooner than you think! Autumn is just about a month away, and soon we will be wrapping ourselves in cozy blankets and scouring the trees for the first leaves to change color. Another sense that gets triggered in fall? The sense of smell: The warm, cozy aromas of pumpkin spice, crisp apple, cinnamon, and autumn leaves will surround us, inviting moments of nostalgia and quiet reflection. But, you don’t have to wait until September 23 to inhale the essence of the season: Target has lots of fall candles for $10 available now.

From Target’s Opalhouse home collection, which promises to help you “create spaces as bold as your spirit,” these soy candles are infused with essential oils to create seasonal scents. Each candle comes in a glass jar with an attractive label and a lid. Besides being decorative, lids help keep your candles clean by keeping out dust and debris. Lids also extend the lifespan of scented candles by preventing the fragrance from escaping until you are ready to light them!

These fall candles at Target will not only infuse your space with a comforting and festive ambiance but also evoke feelings of relaxation, making them perfect companions for chilly evenings, gatherings with loved ones, or quiet moments of self-care. The flickering candlelight also adds to the cozy aesthetic, making fall scented candles a simple yet effective way to embrace the magic of autumn and elevate your indoor environment.

We selected six of the Opalhouse scents to help you get started creating your fall scent story. Happy candle shopping!

Lidded Glass Jar Pumpkin Pancakes Candle – Opalhouse

Opalhouse.

Bring the essence of fall right into your home with the Lidded Glass Jar Pumpkin Pancakes Candle from Opalhouse. As you light the wicks, a warm and inviting ambiance fills the air, evoking memories of freshly made fluffy pancakes.

Lidded Glass Jar Pumpkin Pancakes Candle – Opalhouse $10 $10 0% Off Buy now

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookie Jar Candle – Opalhouse

Opalhouse.

This Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookie Jar Candle from Opalhouse comes in a lidded glass jar, and the brown sugar and pumpkin scent infuses your space with sweetness and comfort. With a burn time of up to 50 hours, you can light up this delicious scent whenever you need a well-deserved break. Related story How a Clarifying Shampoo Can Bring Back Bounce & Volume to Your Natural Curls

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookie Jar Candle – Opalhouse $10 $10 0% Off Buy now

Lidded Glass Jar Cinnamon Pumpkin Muffin Candle – Opalhouse

Opalhouse.

This inviting scent combines the aromatic blend of spicy pepper, ginger, indulgent pumpkin, and creamy undertones. The Lidded Glass Jar Cinnamon Pumpkin Muffin Candle by Opalhouse is perfect for creating a welcoming atmosphere, whether for your family or a gathering with friends.

Lidded Glass Jar Cinnamon Pumpkin Muffin Candle – Opalhouse $10 $10 0% Off Buy now

Lidded Glass Jar Orchard Cider Candle – Opalhouse

Opalhouse.

The delightful scent of the Lidded Glass Jar Orchard Cider Candle from Opalhouse captures the rich aroma of freshly pressed apple cider, transporting you to a picturesque apple-picking paradise. As you light up this Lidded Glass Jar Orchard Cider Candle from Opalhouse™, your space transforms into a cozy cider mill, enveloped in the warm and comforting fragrance of the season.

Lidded Glass Jar Orchard Cider Candle – Opalhouse $10 $10 0% Off Buy now

Orchard Cider Halloween Jar with Gold Lid Candle – Opalhouse

Opalhouse.

Set a festive and fun Halloween vibe with the Orchard Cider Halloween Jar Candle with Gold Lid from Opalhouse. Its apple cider scent is refreshing and will conjure images of bobbing for apples at a costume party. With a burn time of up to 20 hours, the limited edition candle’s label features cute ghosts dancing amid apple tree branches.

Orchard Cider Halloween Jar with Gold Lid Candle – Opalhouse $10 $10 0% Off Buy now

Cozy Night Halloween Jar Candle – Opalhouse

Opalhouse.

The scents of bergamot, caramel, and tobacco in this Cozy Night Halloween Jar Candle from Opalhouse will cuddly evenings at home this fall. This limited edition candle comes in a lidded glass jar with adorable seasonal graphics of ghosts in the graveyard and boasts a burn time of up to 50 hours.