Got a last-minute summer vacay planned? We found a skincare set that’s not only travel-friendly, but may give you the kind of glow that’s worthy of all the praise and compliments. Even better, it’s on sale now for less than $20. Let’s just say, that’s pretty impressive considering the set is valued at $65!

Alpha-H, the Australian skincare brand behind the TikTok-viral Melting Moment Cleansing Balm, has a limited edition set featuring three products made for giving you a glow on-the-go. While we all have our beauty products we just can’t live without and will do whatever it takes to bring them along on our adventures, this is a great kit for anyone looking for a “simple transformative routine.” We’re talking a cleanser, an exfoliator, and a moisturizer. After all, how much more do you actually need?

The Alpha-H Glow and Go Kit comes with travel-sizes of the gentle Balancing Cleanser, the smoothing and brightening Generation Glow Daily Resurfacing Essence, and the skin-revitalizing Essential Hydration Cream. The products feature clean formulas and are made with locally sourced botanicals. They’re also vegan, cruelty-free, and “made with love” in Australia.

All together, the three products are valued at $65 and the set typically goes for $46. But right now, you can get it on sale for just $19. Considering the set has a perfect five-star rating, it’s definitely worth considering.

While all three products included in the set are definitely worth a try, the Generation Glow Daily Resurfacing Essence is one shoppers really can’t get enough of. In fact, one reviewer over 65 called it “magic.” They wrote, “This potion helps on every level to keep my skin looking great for my age.”

One even said, it works like "magic." They wrote, "My skin has a lovely glow and smooth texture. I have so many Alpha-H products, and they have literally transformed my once-super oily temperamental skin to a normal, smooth more even skin. Breakouts are a distant memory. I couldn't be happier!"

When it comes to the set itself, numerous shoppers raved over the incredible value and its convenience for when you’re on-the-go. “These are just brilliant for traveling,” one shopper wrote. “They are my favorites for healthy glowing skin.”

The Alpha-H Glow and Go Kit is on sale for a limited time only. So, be sure to snag it while it’s only $19! It doesn’t get any better than that.

If you’re curious about other Alpha-H offerings, check out everything you need to know about their TikTok-loved Liquid Gold Exfoliating Treatment here.

