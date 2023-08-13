Shoppers Say This ‘Addictive’ $5 Feather Toy Had Their ‘Cat’s Attention Right From the Beginning’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that we love to spoil and pamper our fur babies every chance that we get, with the best seasonal scratchboards and adorable little toys that they eat to shreds. And after another daily dose of Amazon shopping, we just found a must-have toy that thousands of shoppers say gets their cat’s attention right away; and it’s only $5!

SmartyKat Flutter Roller Feather & Ribbon Chase Cat Toy $4.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The SmartyKat Flutter Roller Feather & Ribbon Chase Cat Toy is a highly addictive, enticing toy that’s perfect for literally any feline fur baby. Not only does this little toy promote exercise, but it gives a healthy interactive play time for your cat that keeps their attention for a long time!

And this toy has the feel of real prey, so they’re really getting in the mindset they should promote a mood-boosting playtime!

And let’s just say, both pet owners and cats adore this toy. Shoppers adore that it grabs their cat’s attention, and they say their pets are so happy playing with it for hours on end. with over 7,000 reviews on Amazon alone, this little toy is a must. One shopper said this toy “Had our Cat’s attention Right from the beginning,” adding, “Our cat is 2 years old and beginning to not be interested in her solitary toys. This had her from the get-go! She loves it. Tosses it up in the air and chases it around the floor like she’s really caught some great thing! As usual, these feather toys always end up with the feathers being pulled out, etc. This one is no exception, but is, overall very well made. Our cat has pulled out one feather so far and, I’m sure, she’ll have more out before she’s done, but in the meantime – lots of fun and play!”

Another shopper added it is “Baby Kitty Approved,” saying, “My cat loves this toy! He is obsessed and borderline inseparable with this toy. He carries the toy room to room and loves to sleep with it. 10/10 recommend!” Another shopper called it “Addictive,” and “OMG, my little fur purrsons love this toy. They drag it all over the house, up & down the stairs. They also bring it to me to throw for them to fetch. Had to get a second one so they wouldn’t fight over it. Best toy ever!”

Before you go, check out our top foolproof cat-approved gifts for your fur baby:

