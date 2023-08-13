Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of Ashley Tisdale’s Radiance Oil That Leaves Skin Feeling ‘Super Moisturized’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A high-quality moisturizer doesn’t have to come in gobs of creams and gels. Sometimes the best option is a light, silky smooth oil, and do we have the one for you. We tracked down the radiance oil from Ashley Tisdale’s brand that shoppers absolutely love — and it’s currently available for just $17 at Target.

Take your skin to the next level with the Being Frenshe Shea Butter Radiance Oil. This skincare essential features a versatile, silky smooth oil infused with jojoba seed oil, sunflower seed oil and shea butter. The Being Frenshe Shea Butter Radiance Oil is perfect for softening and nourishing skin with no greasy after-feel. Use the oil as a body moisturizer to hydrate dry skin or you can use it in your hair. Talk about versatility.

Image Courtesy of Being Frenshe via Target.

Being Frenshe Shea Butter Radiance Oil $16.99 Buy now

It’s no wonder shoppers love this oil. But what is it about the Being Frenshe Shea Butter Radiance Oil that makes it so special? Just read on to find out: “I want to gatekeep so bad and tell everyone this is terrible, don’t waste your money! The truth is it is heavenly. It smells incredible and leaves my skin feeling super moisturized without feeling slick and greasy. 1000% recommend,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“Smells better than some of my high end body oils. Love that it’s versatile, applies well, not greasy, smells BEYOND amazing,” another shopper said. “I absolutely love this oil. The smell is soft and light and it feels so smooth going on your skin,” a third shopper wrote. Honestly, these reviews totally convinced us. Add the Being Frenshe Shea Butter Radiance Oil to your cart right now and take your skincare routine to the next level!