This ‘Game-Changing’ $17 Serum Stick Relieved One Shopper’s Tension Headache After 20 Minutes

There are few things that are quite as bad as a headache. Headaches can be the difference between a good day and a bad day. That’s why we’re sure you’re always looking for remedies that will relieve that annoying headache pain sooner rather than later. We tracked down the serum stick shoppers claim is ideal for alleviating their headaches and body tension, and it’s currently just $17 at Target.

Say goodbye to frustrating headaches with the Being Frenshe Body Serum Stick. This beauty stick features notes of vanilla, toasted jasmine rice, warm amber, and creamy musk that engage with your senses to relieve headache and body pain. Infused with magnesium, squalane, soothing essential oils, and upcylced vanilla, you’ll start to feel the effects almost instantaneously as soon as you use the Being Frenshe Body Serum Stick.

This body stick is perfect for everyday use, regardless if you’re struggling with a headache or not. But what do shoppers have to say about the Being Frenshe Body Serum Stick? Well, just read on to find out. “Feels like butter when rubbing it on. Literally just opened my box with it and I happened to have a tension headache today. 20 minutes and it’s gone. I’m sold,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I’ve only had this for less than 24 hours and I already know this is a game changer for me! I carry so much tension on my neck/shoulder area and I feel immediate relief after applying this! And it smells so delicious,” another shopper said. “The smell is incredible and works like a charm,” a third shopper wrote. Honestly, we don’t need any further convincing. Add the Being Frenshe Body Serum Stick to your cart and experience the difference for yourself.

