Pet Owners Say This $6 Koi Fish Dangler Is Their ‘Cat’s Favorite Toy Ever’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest: if you’re a cat owner, then you know your fur baby can be a tough customer. Finding the right cat toys for your little kitty can be a tough task. But that’s where we come in. We tracked down the cat toy cats and their owners totally agree on, and it’s currently just $6 on Amazon.

You and your cat will have a blast playing with the Hartz Cattraction Catnip Koi Dangler. All you have to do is dangle this colorful koi fish in front of your kitty, and even the most temperamental cat will jump at the chance to dig their claws and teeth into this plush toy. The Hartz Cattraction Catnip Koi Dangler features a long wand that you can hold for one-on-one play with your kitty cat, or you can suction to the floor or window to let your cat engage with their wild side. This toy also features a natural, yet potent combination of silver vine and catnip attractants for full engagement. This is a great interactive toy that promotes exercise and quality time with your four-legged family member.

Image Courtesy of Hartz via Amazon.

Hartz Cattraction Catnip Koi Dangler $5.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

If you didn’t guess already, we’re kind of obsessed with this cat toy. But what do shoppers have to say about the Hartz Cattraction Catnip Koi Dangler? Well, just read on to find out: “I’ve bought this koi toy 5 times now, three for my own cat and twice as gifts for friends’ cats because mine is so obsessed with it,” one shopper, who noted this is their “cat’s favorite toy ever,” wrote in their five-star review.

“I think it’s probably the catnip, but my cats LOVE this toy. The suction cup on the end is just the cherry on top since I don’t have to hold it all of the time. Definitely one of their favorite toys they have,” another shopper said. “My cat loses interest in toys pretty quickly but he always comes back to this one,” a third shopper wrote. These testimonials are really all we need to know just how fun this toy is. Add the Hartz Cattraction Catnip Koi Dangler to your cart today — your cat will thank you.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof cat-approved gifts for your fur baby: