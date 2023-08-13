Kyle Richards Uses This $8 Puffiness-Reducing Mask That Shoppers Say Provides a ‘Spa-Like Experience at Home’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With all the hustle and bustle of life, it’s not like you can just drop everything for a spa day. As much as you want to pamper your skin and give yourself a break, it’s always so much easier said than done. But what if we told you there’s a way you can bring at least one element of the spa to your own home? We tracked down the cooling mask stars like Kyle Richards are a huge fan of — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $8 right now.

Say goodbye to puffiness and hello to smoother, softer skin thanks to the NEWGO Cold Cooling Eye Mask. “Put this in the fridge or freezer and then put this on your eyes. These are great for headaches too,” Richards said of the NEWGO Cold Cooling Eye Mask, per E! Online. “This is just so relaxing. This gets all the puffiness down and it just feels really, really good.” Regardless if you want relief from a headache, or just to de-puff the skin around your eyes, this cooling mask is here to help. The gel beads inside this mask are pliable and form to the shape of your face for total effectiveness. You’ll feel so refreshed after using this mask.

Considering everything the NEWGO Cold Cooling Eye Mask has to offer, it’s really no surprise Richards is such a huge fan. But what do shoppers have to say about this eye mask? Well, just read on to find out: “Using the ice pack on my eyes has been incredibly comfortable, and I’m delighted with the purchase. I wouldn’t hesitate to buy more if needed or explore other products from the same brand,” one shopper, who noted this eye mask provides “a spa-like experience at home,” wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“This eye mask is great for depuffing under eyes. It also feels great to wear when you have a headache. You can put it in the freezer for 10 minutes and it gets cold fast! Highly recommend if you want a reusable eye mask or if you suffer from a lot of headaches. This is a game-changer,” another shopper said. “Super relaxing how this gently cools my eyes. I suffer from allergies and irritating contacts. Each night this helps chill my eyes out,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we don’t need any further convincing. Add a little bit of luxury to your routine with the NEWGO Cold Cooling Eye Mask!

