Ayesha Curry Uses This $7 Mascara That Shoppers Say Is the ‘Perfect in Between of Volume, Lengthening, & Separating’

No matter the time or place, Ayesha Curry always looks stunning, from her voluminous hair to her long, long lashes. And we may know one of the secrets to her gorgeous lashes, all thanks to a commercial she did back in 2017!

Back in 2017, Curry appeared in a commercial for Covergirl to promote the Peacock Flare Waterproof Mascara, and Stylecaster even referred to the mascara as her go-to. And in even better news, it’s only $7 on Amazon!

COVERGIRL Peacock Flare Waterproof Mascara $7.72 on Amazon.com Buy now

The COVERGIRL Peacock Flare Waterproof Mascara is a volumizing and lengthening mascara that’s perfect for getting sky-high lashes to pair with any look you’re in. This waterproof mascara not only coats your lashes to make them darker and longer, but with the grip handle, you can lengthen every lash!

All you have to do to get clump-free lashes is to start at the base of your lashes and move upward. (Keep in mind that this mascara comes in multiple different designs so packaging may vary)!

Now, this mascara has become an instant favorite for so many shoppers! One shopper said, “I love this mascara, against all odds. It’s the perfect in between of volume, lengthening, and separating. I haven’t found it to flake or smudge. The wand is really stiff and rubbery, which works wonders for me but might bother others. I do wish that the wand was tapered towards the end to make it easier to get the finer lashes in tighter spots. I’m going to keep buying it until it’s changed or discontinued!”

Another shopper added, “I love this mascara; no clumps when you swipe sideways for those bottom lashes (leaves a nice line) and the tube “clicks” shut when closed; no messy loose applicator. The tube isn’t perfectly round and doesn’t roll out of sight if dropped; will continue to buy for that reason as well; since I’m in a wheelchair and can’t get into cramped spaces.”

