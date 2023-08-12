Priyanka Chopra Called This Skin-Brightening Face Mask the ‘Special, Secret Sauce’ to Her Gorgeous Radiant Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When a brand is loved by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Priyanka Chopra, you know it’s splurge-worthy. Not only is this brand that we found beloved by Chopra, but she even said one of their best-selling masks is the secret to her radiant complexion.

In a previous interview with Vogue, the Love Again star revealed that this brightening face mask by 111SKIN is the “special, secret sauce” to her gorgeous skin, so you know we’re stocking up ASAP.

The 111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask is an award-winning, radiance-boosting facial mask that plumps and smooths your skin one mask at a time. Both tightening and firming, this soothing facial mask is packed with must-have ingredients like colloidal gold, peptides, and rose damask for a quick plumping benefit!

Per the brand, you apply this mask evenly all over your face after cleansing and leaving it on for 20 minutes.

Not only does Chopra adore this mask, but shoppers can't stop seeing its praises. One shopper beamed, saying, "This was not only THE MOST refreshing mask after a warm bath, but my skin felt tightened, cooled, but hydrated. I instantly (honestly) felt that my upper lip was more plump and the area below my eyes were relaxed. This is not a gimmick, and I have no gain in saying this, but this is one, if not the, most favorite of my masks. My skin looked like glass in the morning!"

Another shopper added, “I can’t believe there aren’t more reviews on this mask. Whenever my skin is looking bad, this mask completely turns it around. I’m not even a huge sheet mask person but I swear by this mask. Dryness, irritation, acne, scarring, whatever the issue I can always count on this mask.”

