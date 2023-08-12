Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Jessica Alba’s ‘Go-to Cleanser On-The-Go’ Is This Exfoliating $18 One Shoppers Say Leaves You With a ‘Soft & Fresh Face’

Julia Teti
ROME, ITALY - JUNE 22: Jessica Alba attends a Meet & Greet event for the presentation of the Honest Beauty line at Douglas store in Rome on June 22, 2019 in Rome, Italy.
Jessica Alba Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Having a quality cleanser can totally take your skincare routine to the next level. You want a beauty product that’s not only effective, but also affordable. That’s why we’re all about Jessica Alba’s favorite cleanser she uses whenever she’s on-the-go, and it’s currently $18 on Amazon.

Your skin will feel so soft and smooth thanks to Honest Beauty’s Exfoliating Powder Cleanser. Alba loves this particular cleanser “because it exfoliates away dead and dry skin cells, yet it is gentle enough to use every day. It also includes Honest Sea Concentrate to help provide essential minerals to the skin,” she said, per Byrdie. “It’s my go-to cleanser when I’m on the go.” Honest Beauty’s Exfoliating Powder Cleanser features a powder-to-foam consistency that nestles deep into your pores for a cleaner, clearer look and feel. It gently washes away any impurities or debris from your skin, so your face will feel soft and smooth in no time at all.

Image Courtesy of Honest Beauty via Amazon.

Honest Beauty Exfoliating Powder Cleanser
$18 $21.99 18% Off
on Amazon.com

It’s no wonder Alba is such a fan of this particular cleanser. But what are shoppers saying about Honest Beauty’s Exfoliating Powder Cleanser? Well, just keep reading to find out: One shopper gushed this exfoliating powder left their face “soft and fresh,” in their five-star review.

“This is a great product for sensitive skin and acne,” another shopper said. “This stuff is great! Gentle enough for my sensitive skin but strong enough to properly exfoliate,” a third shopper wrote. Honestly, we’re pretty convinced. Add Honest Beauty’s Exfoliating Powder Cleanser to your skincare regimen and see the difference for yourself!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

