Shoppers ‘Finally Love’ Their Thin Hair After Using This $20 Kyle Richards-Approved Volumizing Treatment

When it comes to your haircare regimen, you should have absolute first-rate products at your disposal. But here’s the thing — you shouldn’t have to pay salon-like prices for, say, a great hairspray. That’s why we tracked down the affordable hair treatment spray stars like Kyle Richards are huge fans of for adding more volume to their ‘do, and it’s only $20 on Amazon.

Your hair will look and feel so healthy and full thanks to Keranique Hair Thickening Spray. During her April 2022 Amazon Live, Richards included this hairspray as part of her self care essentials, and for good reason. This hair treatment is perfect for setting, heat protection, adding volume, lifting, controlling, and so much more. Keranique Hair Thickening Spray takes dull, flat hair and totally transforms it, giving you so much more volume. And who doesn’t love that?

Image Courtesy of Keranique via Amazon.

We completely see why Richards is such a huge fan of this hairspray, but what are shoppers saying about Keranique Hair Thickening Spray? Just read on to find out: “I have thin hair that lies flat and looks wispy within hours after I dry it.. Finally, my hair looks thicker and the shape stays in place longer,” one shopper, who said they “finally love” their hair, wrote in their five-star review.

“This lightweight spray leaves my hair soft, gives it a little lift without that over-product feel, smells great, and even protects from heat,” another shopper said. “It does indeed give my hair body and volume. I am impressed with the results,” a third shopper wrote. You can count us convinced! Add Keranique Hair Thickening Spray to your haircare routine today.

