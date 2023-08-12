Shoppers Say This $5 Fetching Toy Pack Provides ‘Endless Fun for Dog & Owner’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re looking through all the options of dog toys that are out there, you don’t just want to buy a toy that’ll last a few days or weeks. No, when you add a new plaything to your pup’s collection, it has to be the absolute best. That’s why shoppers are raving about one dog toy pack that provides so much fun and entertainment not only for dogs, but their owners too — and this Amazon No. 1 Best Seller is just $5.

You’ll have hours of fun with your four-legged family member thanks to the Outward Hound Squeaker Ballz Fetch Dog Toy Set. This pack of four balls are perfect for fetch, and they feature a squeaker inside for lots of stimulating fun. Thanks to the bright colors of the Outward Hound Squeaker Ballz Fetch Dog Toy Set, you won’t have any trouble tracking these toys down whether you’re playing outside or inside.

Image Courtesy of Outward Hound via Amazon.

Outward Hound Squeaker Ballz Fetch Dog Toy Set $4.91 $8.99 45% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

There’s a lot to love about this $5 toy pack, but what are shoppers saying about the Outward Hound Squeaker Ballz Fetch Dog Toy Set? Just read on to find out: “This ball launcher is perfect for making the dog run vigorously in our yard. He is obsessed with it and asks to go out several times a day,” one shopper, who also said this dog toy pack provides “endless fun for dog and owner,” wrote in their five-star review.

“I bought these for a friend who just got a new puppy. She loves the colors and the puppy loves the squeak. Her dog chews on the balls, bats them around, and squeak squeak squeaks them until she flops down, exhausted—the pup, not the person. Isn’t that exactly what you want from a dog toy?” another shopper said. “My dog wouldn’t even let me finish opening. Very nice 4 pack of balls with bonus squeak. She is playing, doesn’t want to let go and loves them. I will get more. Great product,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Add the Outward Hound Squeaker Ballz Fetch Dog Toy Set to your cart ASAP — your pup will thank you.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: