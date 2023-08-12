Shoppers in Their 60s Adore This $9 Bethenny Frankel-Loved, Smoothing Concealer That ‘Actually Covers’ Dark Spots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A high-quality concealer should do so much more than correct your skin’s tone. In fact, when a concealer is at its best, it works in tandem with your skin to bring out your natural beauty. That’s why we aren’t at all surprised stars like Bethenny Frankel are such fans of one affordable concealer that does just that — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $9.

You’re going to love the way your skin looks and feels thanks to the NYX Contour Concealer. Frankel gave this concealer her seal of approval in a TikTok after trying practically every concealer out there. NYX Contour Concealer was her winner, saying this particular concealer “is for you if you have to cover and you want lack of creasiness.” NYX Contour Concealer conceals, brightens, and highlights a gorgeous glow with ease. The creamy formula delivers waterproof matte coverage for up to 24 hours and won’t sink into your skin like other concealers.

Image Courtesy of NYX via Amazon.

NYX Contour Concealer $9.15 on Amazon.com Buy now

There’s a lot to love about this beauty essential, but what do shoppers have to say about NYX Contour Concealer? Well, just read on to find out: “This really is the only concealer that actually covers my dark spots (and they are dark!) and brings my under eye circles back to my regular skin tone. Couldn’t believe a $9 concealer could do that and the coverage lasts all day. I’m 60 years old so believe me when I say I’ve tried just about everything under the sun and finally found this! It’s a keeper,” one shopper wrote in their enthusiastic five-star review.

“This is the best concealer and I have been using it for several months. It covers under eye dark circles and any other areas you need concealed. The best I’ve ever used,” another shopper said. “Good coverage on blemishes. Did not clump up or dry my skin out,” a third shopper wrote. Honestly, these testimonials are all we need to know just how effective NYX Contour Concealer really is — add it to your cart today!

