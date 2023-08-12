Shoppers Are ‘Absolutely Ordering More’ of This $2 Halloween Toy That Their Cats Are ‘Obsessed’ With

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As summer creeps to an end, there’s one important day on our mind — Halloween. Yes, before we know it jack-o’-lanterns will line the streets, treats will be flying off the shelves, and there will be plenty of tricks played on unwitting passersby. While you’re getting ready for the spooky holiday, why not let your fur baby get in on the fun? We tracked down the adorable Halloween-themed toy cat owners love, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $2.

Your kitty will have a blast with the SmartyKat Halloween Soarin’ Spider Launcher Cat Toy. This plush, lightweight cat toy encourages your cat to play and chase for hours on end. The SmartyKat Halloween Soarin’ Spider Launcher Cat Toy also features a healthy dose of catnip, so once your four-legged family member starts playing with it, they’ll have hours of fun. You can launch this cute little spider across the room, dangle it from your finger, or simply let your cat run wild as they chase around this toy.

Image Courtesy of SmartyKat via Amazon.

We could go on and on about how fun and cute this $2 toy is, but what are shoppers saying about the SmartyKat Halloween Soarin’ Spider Launcher Cat Toy? Just read on to find out: “I don’t know what it is about this toy but my cat will not leave it alone! He is constantly playing with it, throwing it around and chasing it,” one shopper, who noted their cat is “obsessed” with this toy, wrote in their five-star review.

Another shopper wrote they were “super impressed” by the toy and will be “absolutely ordering more” soon. “5/5 stars this toy broke my cat,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we don’t need any further convincing. Get ready for spooky season early and make the SmartyKat Halloween Soarin’ Spider Launcher Cat Toy your first purchase for Halloween — your cat will thank you.

