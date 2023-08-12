These $5 Reversible Bandanas For Cats & Dogs Have The Cutest Fall & Halloween Prints

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s almost time for the spooky, scary, skeleton-themed season that we all know and love. Time to grab everything pumpkin spice and get the fall sweaters from under our beds out, because we are ready to embrace everything this upcoming season has (and we’re bringing our pets along for the ride)!

Now, while we adore seeing our pets in cute Halloween costumes, our pets may not love it. Our dogs and cats may want something a little bit more low maintenance this year, and we’re here to deliver (or rather Target is here to answer our prayers yet again)!

We already know that collars are out, and bandanas are in. they’re light, and breathable, and you can do so much more with them to show your pet’s adorable personality. So why not do it for the fall and Halloween seasons?!

So thanks to a new Target drop, we are stocking up on these super cute, super-on-theme reversible bandanas that could work with any aesthetic you have for the spooky, colorful season ahead. Whether you’re more of a sarcastic-speaking pet owner, or just want anything and everything autumn in your life, we got you covered with these bandanas.

And did we mention, they’re only $5?! We know, we’re obsessed too!

Check out which adorable, reversible bandanas we are treating our fur babies to this upcoming season below. Related story This Kim Kardashian-Approved Brand’s ‘Life-Changing’ Under-Eye Firming Serum Is the Cheapest We’ve Ever Seen It

Worst Costume Ever Cat and Dog Glow in the Dark Bandana – Hyde & EEK! Boutique™

Get your pets dressed up for the spooky season ahead with this reversible bandana that not only glow in the dark, but have a cheeky phrase for any sarcastic pet owner.

Worst Costume Ever Cat and Dog Glow in the Dark Bandana - Hyde & EEK! Boutique™ $5.00 Buy now

Pet’s Halloween Matching Family Reversible Bandana – Hyde & EEK! Boutique™

Keep the festive vibes going with this reversible bandana that goes with any Halloween aesthetic you have!

Pet's Halloween Matching Family Reversible Bandana - Hyde & EEK! Boutique™ $5.00 Buy now

Halloween and Fall Reversible Dog Bandana – Hyde & EEK! Boutique™

For those who want more fall vibes rather than Halloween threads, this bandana with a spiderweb design and a fall-themed gingham design is perfect for you.

Halloween and Fall Reversible Dog Bandana - Hyde & EEK! Boutique™ $5.00 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

