How a Clarifying Shampoo Can Bring Back Bounce & Volume to Your Natural Curls

Let’s be real, taking care of curly hair is no easy feat. From detangling to keeping it moisturized, there are so many steps to ensuring your natural curls don’t lose their bounce or shine. If you’re someone who uses a ton of products, then you may want to try a clarifying shampoo. It gives your scalp a deep cleanse, making sure your hair won’t look too oily or weighed down. And those aren’t the only things clarifying shampoo can do for your curly locks. We spoke to Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist of MDCS Dermatology, who explained how a clarifying shampoo can rejuvenate your hair.

What is a clarifying shampoo?

A clarifying shampoo helps to remove product buildup, excess oil, and other residue that accumulates on the scalp. As Dr. Camp explained, “Occasional use of clarifying shampoos can remove excess buildup that is not normally removed by a regular shampoo intended for daily use.”

Like your split ends or damaged texture, the scalp needs TLC every now and then too. It gives your scalp a detox treatment from factors like sebum, oil, hair products, and environmental pollutants, which can affect the appearance, texture, and health of your hair and the scalp’s skin. Applying a clarifying shampoo to restore your hair to a healthier appearance every so often can potentially save your hair curly hair.

How should you use a clarifying shampoo?

Any hair type can benefit from clarifying shampoos. However, Dr. Camp says “Oily and fine hair types may find them especially helpful as these types of hair tend to accumulate buildup more easily.”

However, make sure not to use clarifying shampoos too often, especially if you have curly hair. “Sebum normally coats hair to keep it soft, pliant, and hydrated,” Dr. Camp says. “Removing too much oil can cause hair to become dry, brittle, and prone to damage.” Since clarifying shampoos are naturally dry, overuse can further dry our your hair and may eventually affect your curl definition and increase frizz.

Overall, a clarifying shampoo makes a major difference in your hair’s health. As it provides a deep cleanse, it leaves hair refreshed and revitalized. If you’re interested in giving it a go, take a look at a few options below that start at just $5. If you ask us, it’s never too late to bring your hair back to life.

Ouai Detox Shampoo

Ouai’s Detox Shampoo is your hair’s solution for a fresh start. This clarifying shampoo uses apple cider vinegar to wash away dirt, oil, and product buildup without stripping. Plus, it helps to remove flakes, reduce frizz, and adds shine for a healthier appearance.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

Bring your hair and scalp back to a healthy balance thanks to Briogeo’s Scalp Revival. This exfoliating scrub contains charcoal that helps to unclog the hair follicles that cause buildup. Whereas, coconut oil soothes an itchy or irritated scalp.

As someone who’s tried this product, it has actually made a huge difference in my hair. It’s eliminated the flakes from my dry scalp, making my hair stay hydrated for a longer time. Along with this, I’ve noticed my strands have become so much softer.

Moroccanoil Clarifying Shampoo

Try Morrocanoil’s Clarifying Shampoo to gently washes the impurities away. This color-safe cleanser restores your hair’s elasticity and smoothness, along with detangling and strengthening your strands. It includes known nourishing ingredients like argan oil, keratin, rosemary, jojoba, and more.

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo

SheaMoisture’s Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo is designed for those with damaged, chemically-treated, or heat-styled hair. This reparative shampoo intensely hydrates, promotes hair growth, and removes buildup. According to the brand, this product is perfect for those with kinky, curly or wavy natural styles.

