When you think naturally curly hair, the first thing that probably comes to mind is a full, thick head of hair. While some people with curly hair do have thicker strands, there are others whose strands are much more fine. At the same time, some people with thin strands can have thicker-looking hair due to volume or the amount of hair they have. As with any other hair type, knowing what you’re working with is key to keeping your hair in the best possible shape it can be. With that, there are definitely some things worth knowing when it comes to taking care of fine curly hair. And that includes the type of shampoo you’ll want to shop for.

As Paul Labrecque, master stylist and colorist with the Paul Labrecque Salon and Skincare Spa, told SheKnows, “Curls really help those with fine hair and make it look like the hair is thicker than it actually feels. However, this hair type is more prone to frizz than many others.”

The products you choose to use on your hair can really make a difference in its look, feel, and overall health. If you’re in the market for a shampoo that’s best for fine curly hair, Labrecque has one key thing to look out for.

“Make sure your formula is sodium lauryl sulfate-free,” he says. This may lead to hair dryness, not to mention scalp itching and irritation for those with sensitive skin. While Labrecque has his own nourishing shampoo specifically made for curly hair, he also recommends DevaCurl’s No-Poo for those with fine curly hair types.

If you’re working with a budget, you’re in luck. There are a ton of great affordable shampoos for fine curly hair out there, many of which, come from top drugstore brands that shoppers can’t get enough of. With that said, here are some of the best drugstore shampoos for fine curly hair, according to reviewers.

OGX Lightweight + Coconut Fine Curls Shampoo

OGX

Truth be told, it can be quite the challenge to find shampoo specifically formulated to fine curls, so this OGX option is a total gem. It’s gentle, lightweight, and was made to “cleanse and define curls” without weighing them down. It’s also made with ingredients such as flaxseed oil, coconut water, and citrus oil to hydrate, help de-frizz, promote volume, and give your curls a nice shine.

One shopper wrote, “I have baby fine hair that frizzes very easily, and most shampoos worsen the frizz or leave my hair extra oily. Neither of these happen with this shampoo as of yet! The smell is delightfully coconutty and long-lasting.” Another said, “At first I was skeptical about the thin consistency, but the shampoo lathered up nicely while smelling great. It does seem to have given my natural curls more bounce and definition. Thumbs up!”

OGX Lightweight + Coconut Fine Curls Shampoo $8 $11 27% Off Buy now

Aveeno Fresh Greens Refresh & Thicken Shampoo

Aveeno

Aveeno’s Fresh Greens Refresh & Thicken Shampoo was made for thin/fine hair. It was made with ingredients such as oats, rosemary, peppermint, and cucumber to cool, cleanse, thicken, and add “light” moisture to hair. The shampoo has over 5,000 five-star reviews with one shopper writing, “Wow, boss-level volume! I used this shampoo and also the matching conditioner. It cleaned without stripping and moisturized without flattening my curls. The scent is very mild and pleasant.”

Aveeno Fresh Greens Refresh & Thicken Shampoo $8 $11 27% Off Buy now

SheaMoisture Strengthen and Restore Shampoo

SheaMoisture

The SheaMoisture Strengthen and Restore Shampoo features castor oil, which is an ingredient that may help with hair thickening or growth. It’s described as a clarifying shampoo, which will help remove product buildup. It’s also free of potentially harmful ingredients such as silicone, sulfates, and parabens.

One shopper with fine curly hair wrote, “Love this shampoo! I have baby fine, thinner curly hair. It does a great job without being to heavy or stripping my hair. I do color my hair and I love this shampoo.”

SheaMoisture Strengthen and Restore Shampoo $11 Buy now

Maui Moisture Lightweight Curls + Flaxseed Shampoo

Maui Moisture Hair Care

When you have fine curly hair, you want products that won’t weigh it down and potentially flatten your curls. This Maui Moisture shampoo was made to be lightweight and moisture-infusing to “keep your coils feeling and looking fresh.” Its list of ingredients include coconut water, aloe, pure flaxseed oil, and citrus oil. According to one shopper, using this has “completely restored” their natural curls.

Maui Moisture Lightweight Curls + Flaxseed Shampoo $9 $11 18% Off Buy now

