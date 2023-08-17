Kathy Hilton Shouted Out This ‘Futuristic’ Face Cream In Multiple Interviews — & You Can Try It for Just $1

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No doubt, the absolute icon that is Kathy Hilton clearly knows a thing or two about what a good skincare routine looks like. Case in point: photo above. Naturally it made us wonder, what exactly does she use to keep her skin glowing? After doing some digging, we came across multiple instances where she shouted out one particular face cream, which definitely got our attention. Not only that, the brand recently launched a new program where you can try the product for just $1! And no, that’s not a typo.

U Beauty, the luxe science-driven skincare brand, has a new Try Before You Buy program which essentially allows you to try their products before committing to a full-size purchase. Considering how many of us like shopping for skincare online, it can definitely take the hesitation away from investing in quality skincare you’ve never tried before. Plus, you don’t have to go through the hassle of repackaging a product you don’t love and making the trip to the post office to return it.

The process is super simple. Pick a sample to add to your “Try Before You Buy” cart, which you should see as an option for The Super Hydrator, along with a couple other brand best-sellers. Pay the $1 refundable deposit, then you should receive your sample within five business days. The Try Before You Buy program gives you five satchels, or one week’s worth of product, for you to try. Before the week is up, you can choose to opt-out or get the full product. The brand will send you reminders to let you know when your trial-period is coming to an end. It truly is as easy as that.

When one of the products available for sampling includes a luxe moisturizer that Kathy Hilton shared as a “must-have” to E! News and one of her “favorite” products she “can’t live without” on Instagram, you bet we’re totally here for the new program!

U Beauty

U Beauty The Super Hydrator $1 Buy now

U-Beauty’s The Super Hydrator is described as a “next-level moisturizer” that actively hydrates the skin for up to 48 hours. It can do that due to its “futuristic” and one-of-kind formula featuring SIREN Capsule Technology that brings “dehydrated long-chain hyaluronic acid to the skin’s driest areas.” In addition to an ultra-hydration boost, The Super Hydrator is said it to help visibly enhance skin bounce, reduce the appearance of fine lines, and give your skin a radiant glow, per the brand. We can definitely see the appeal! Judging from shopper reviews, it seems to deliver on what it promises.

The moisturizer has a near-perfect rating with hundreds of rave reviews. As one shopper wrote, “I have tried numerous high-end creams, but continue to come back to this one. I love it, especially during the colder months. It’s been my favorite for the last three years.” Related story This Scalp Treatment Makes Thinning Hair ‘Grow Like Crazy’ & It’s Just $13 Now With Our Exclusive Code

Another reviewer found multiple uses for the product, writing, “At first I thought it was too thick for my liking, but it actually goes on and absorbs so beautifully. Just got back from a hot vacation and have been using it to help heal a little sunburn. For the first time in my life, I haven’t peeled after returning from vacation! It’s a phenomenal product!”

One reviewer said this product worked so well at keeping their skin hydrated, it’s become a go-to over other products in their routine. They wrote, “I haven’t had to use eye cream since I started using The Super Hydrator, it’s amazing!”

While it’s definitely an investment, numerous shoppers loved it so much, they went back and became repeat customers. As one wrote, “I get so many compliments about my skin, and as I’m almost 50, I’m thrilled about that! A little goes a long way. Just one pump is the perfect application amount. I have sensitive skin and this product doesn’t cause any irritation. It keeps my skin calm and feeling really nourished.”

If you love the idea of the moisturizer but don’t want to commit to a full-size without really knowing what you’re getting into, definitely take advantage of U Beauty’s new Try Before You Buy program. Once again, if you feel like the moisturizer isn’t everything you hoped after the seven-day trial period has ended, you can simply choose to opt out of receiving the full-size. Regardless of whether you like the product or not, you will get your $1 deposit refunded. That means, you’re basically testing it out for free. And who doesn’t love beauty products? So, be sure to check out U Beauty’s The Super Hydrator today.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: