Dog Owners Say Their Pups Are ‘Obsessed’ With This Squeaker Toy & It’s Only $6

Let’s be real — it’s a miracle if new dog toys last more than a week. Whether they’re discarded out of boredom or your pup tears into their toy a bit too enthusiastically, finding the right toy that will keep your pup occupied, entertained, and happy can be a pretty rough (See what we did there?) task. But we’re here to help. We tracked down the dog toy shoppers and their pups are obsessed with, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $6.

Play time for your pup will never be the same with the Best Pet Supplies Crinkle Dog Duck Toy. This toy is super gentle on teeth and gums, and it’s stuffing-free so you don’t have to worry about any mess. The fabric of the Best Pet Supplies Dog Duck Toy is incredibly soft, and inside there’s a crinkle and squeaker. This toy is ideal for dogs of any size, and perfect for fetch.

For just $6, you can nab the toy that’s bound to become your dog’s absolute favorite. So what do shoppers have to say about the Best Pet Supplies Crinkle Dog Duck Toy? Just read on to find out: “My girl is obsessed with this duck. It has crinkling in the legs and also can squeak,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“This is my puppy’s favorite toy. I love that it’s a great interactive toy, but that I can let him chew on it for a min when he ‘wins’ our game. It’s lightweight, so he can whip it around without hurting himself. Definitely recommend for small dogs and pups,” another shopper said. “My puppy is entertained for hours with this! Total winner. And so far it is holding up to her sharp teeth. No shredding or holes it either. LOVE IT,” a third shopper raved. Well, there you have it! Add the Best Pet Supplies Crinkles Dog Duck Toy to your cart — your pup will thank you.

