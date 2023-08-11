If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The summer sun may still be blazing, but we’re already starting to think about cozy fall upgrades for the rooms we love to relax in. In fact, we have our hearts set on many of the new fall pieces that Joanna Gaines just added to her mega-popular Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target. Fluffy pillows and buttery soft bedding abound in the line’s fall collection right now, and they won’t break the bank: prices start at just 20 bucks.

We’re really into the look of the entire Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s fall assortment, too, which you can use to decorate both indoor and outdoor spaces. Our favorite bedding and pillow picks are below, and they include nubby textures, ticking stripes, playful tassels, melange dyes and more of the charming modern farmhouse design details Gaines is known for.

A Comfy Accent Pillow

Toss this tasseled pillow on a sofa, loveseat, or patio chair for a lovely, lived-in accent. Its soft blue and cream colorway offers a calming, rustic appeal. “The quality and style is unmatched. I couldn’t decide where to put it because it looked beautiful in every room of my house!” wrote a five-star reviewer.

8″x18″ Center Stripes Tassel Throw Pillow Dark Gray/Cream $19.99 Buy now

A Beautifully Neutral Throw

This subtly striped throw made with heathered woven fabric is exactly what you’re going to reach for every time you get a little chill this fall. Despite looking like a delicate piece, this oatmeal-colored blanket is conveniently machine-washable. “It’s perfect for cozying up with someone on family movie night or a cool evening when you’re sitting outside by a bonfire,” wrote a fan.

Heathered Stripe Woven Throw Blanket Oatmeal/Cream $29.99 Buy now

Percale Perfection in a Bedding Set

This super soft striped set makes for perfect everyday bedding. Thanks to its breathable cotton construction, you can use it year-round. "SO SOFT. But not clingy-soft like microfiber. Still crisp. Best sheets I have [ever] owned," wrote a happy shopper.

Cotton Percale Tick Stripe Sheet Set $54.99 Buy now

A Whimsically Weathered Sheets Set

This 100% cotton bedding set, a high-quality bargain at under $50, uses a dying process called melange, Which helps create a blend of hues and textures. It’s also incredibly soft, as Target shoppers agree. “These sheets are amazing! So soft and cozy. My husband likes these even in the winter, as they give a warmth more so than our regular cotton sheets,” wrote one of the hundreds of five-star reviewers.

Mélange Dyed Sheet Set $45.99 Buy now

A Textured Comforter Set

If you’re going to have texture, you might as well have washed loop stripes which give a slightly nubby texture and a sophisticated look to your bed. This comforter set comes in three colors including sage green, blue, and gray. “It is a bit lightweight but warm and comfortable, Just the right amount of warmth and very soft. The fact that the set washes nicely and keeps its color and form is a major benefit,” wrote a cozy customer.