If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we still have over a month left before summer officially ends, many of us already looking forward to fall. After all, how can you not when so many stores are already putting out their super cute fall collections for this year? Plus, you can’t help but get excited for Halloween once those celeb-loved skeleton earrings drop. Since we’re currently in that in-between period between summer and fall, now’s the perfect time to start transitioning your closet. Fortunately, Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James RSVP collection recently dropped new dresses, skirts, and more that would make excellent additions to your wardrobe during this time of year. Even better, they’re on sale right now at Kohl’s.

Whether you’re someone who loves pretty florals or tend to go for more timeless silhouettes, Draper James RSVP has something for everyone’s tastes or sense of style. While Draper James pieces can get pretty pricey, the exclusive RSVP line at Kohl’s has much more budget-friendly offerings. Plus, Kohl’s has sales all the time, so you’re guaranteed to find something you love at a price that makes your wallet happy.

With that said, here are some of our favorite summer-to-fall transitional dresses from Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James RSVP collection at Kohl’s. Check those out below.

Draper James RSVP Embroidered Short Dress

This fully-lined dress features a pretty embroidered floral pattern, a lovely scalloped hem, and a flirty “fit and flare” silhouette, making it perfect for late summer barbecues or other fun get-togethers. Not only that, it comes with two pockets! How can you not love that? While the dress typically goes for $88, you can get it on sale for just over $60.

Draper James RSVP Long Sleeve Cinched Waist Dress

This bold and flattering dress features a long sleeves, a cinched waist. and a wrap front, making it stylish and comfortable. If you love the style but not the print, don’t worry. The dress is also available in all black. You can shop sizes 1X to 3X here, and sizes x-small to xx-large here.

Draper James RSVP Embroidered Short Dress

No doubt, pink has become the color of the year and it doesn't look like it's stopping any time soon. This chic embroidered floral dress features a straight hem, elbow-length sleeves, and two pockets. Get it now while it's 30% off.

Draper James Faux Wrap Dress

The reds and oranges of this dress just have us longing for fall. It features flowing crepe fabric, a flounce hem, two pockets, and pretty puffed sleeves. As one shopper wrote, “This may be one of my favorite dresses I’ve ever purchased! It’s super flattering, soft, and a beautiful print. I know I’ll be wearing this one often.” Right now, it’s on sale for just under $55.

Draper James RSVP Tie-Front Fit & Flare Dress

This dress is a timeless piece you can wear all fall and winter long. It features elbow-length sleeves, a side-tie at the waist, and a flowy, flare silhouette. It’s basically in black for $48.

