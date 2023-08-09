Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of This Mini Electric Crockpot That Guarantees a Delicious, Hot Meal On-the-Go

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s just something about a hot meal that goes beyond simply satisfying hunger, right? The aroma and temperature of a warm dish stimulate our sense of smell and taste, and a hot meal can even provide a sense of relaxation and stress relief. Plus, heat can improve the digestibility and absorption of certain nutrients. However, accessing a hot meal isn’t always easy when you’re on the go — you can’t exactly carry a microwave with you, and while fast food may be hot, it just isn’t the same. That may be why Amazon shoppers are currently obsessed with this portable food warmer from Crockpot.

Conveniently sized and adorably stylish, the Crockpot Portable Food Warmer is basically an electric mini crock, ideal for transporting and warming your leftovers, oatmeal, soup, chili, and more on the go. With its 20-ounce capacity, this heated lunch box is perfect whether you’re in the office, working from home, or on a road trip. It’s so popular right now, that it is on Amazon’s Movers & Shakers List, with a 72% increase in sales. And we can see why: It’s so cute and practical!

With a tight-closing outer lid to help reduce spills, as well as an easy-carry handle, soft-touch coating, and detachable cord for clutter-free storage, this innovative lunch pail lets you plug in and heat up your favorite hot meal wherever you are. The food storage container is removable for effortless filling, carrying, and storage, and cleanup is easy, too: the inner container and lid are dishwasher-safe.

Crockpot Portable Food Warmer

Crockpot Portable Food Warmer $39.99 $39.99 0% Off Buy now

Whether you’re a busy professional navigating long workdays, a student with back-to-back classes, or an outdoor enthusiast embarking on adventures, a portable food warmer proves indispensable for those who prioritize convenience and the enjoyment of hot, delicious meals wherever they go.

“I work in a place with no microwave to reheat for lunch….this saved the day!” shared one five-star Amazon reviewer. “I take soups, leftovers of any kind, and it has literally saved my wallet everyday. The food is ultra warm, not hot hot, but very warm. … I leave my base unit at work and just take home the metal insert with lid every day to refill, then I just plop it in the unit when I get to work and turn on. GET IT!”

By effortlessly reheating your pre-cooked dishes, the portable food warmer from Crockpot eliminates the need for microwave access or relying on less-than-healthy fast food options. Say goodbye to cold meals and hello to culinary satisfaction on your own schedule with the practicality and efficiency offered by this lunch-size crock. You’ll never be far away from a satisfying hot meal again.