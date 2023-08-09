The Celeb-Approved Brand That Has ‘Genuinely the Cutest Comfy Shoes’ Dropped a Stylish New Leopard Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The end of summer will be here before you know it, which means it’s time to start filling your wardrobe with transitional styles that’ll take you from summer to fall. If you’re looking to add some bold, standout pieces to your look, we’ve got just the thing you need. Cariuma, the eco-conscious sneaker brand that’s been spotted on celebs such as Helen Mirren, Whitney Port, Robert Downey Jr., Ashton Kutcher, and Chris Martin, recently dropped a new collection that’s perfect for the fierce feline within you.

Cariuma took five shopper-loved sneaker styles and gave them a bold, leopard makeover, ranging from subtle to all-out. Each shoe is super stylish and made with the comfy features that make Cariuma such a good choice for your feet. Not only that, the sustainable footwear brand used premium eco-friendly materials to make the shoes, and will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for ever one pair of sneakers purchased. It’s a win-win all around.

It’s important to note that Cariuma’s new collections tend to sell out fast. So if you’ve got your eye on a specific style, we highly recommend snapping them up ASAP. With that said, check out Cariuma’s new leopard collection below.

Cariuma OCA Low Leopard Canvas

Cariuma’s best-selling OCA Lows are beloved by shoppers for being that perfect mix of cool, yet comfy. In fact, one shopper said they bought these for a trip where they walked five to 10 miles a day with no problem. Plus, there’s no break-in time required. One shopper also wrote, “I have three pairs and they are all so stylish and comfortable. I love to walk and these sneakers love taking me for a walk. I’ve received lots of compliments too!” In fact, numerous shoppers say they went back and bought multiple pairs of OCA Lows after trying their first one.

Cariuma Naioca Leopard Canvas

While the OCA Lows definitely get a ton of attention, Cariuma’s Naioca style is just classic and chic. According to the brand, these were made for “endless comfort” with its cushioned, ankle-hugging heel collar and plush insole. One shopper who said these were their “favorite sneakers” wrote, “Love this style! Very cute, comfortable and sporty. I wanted another style other than Vans that so many are wearing these days. In my opinion, Cariuma are a much better shoe and are eco-friendly too.”

Cariuma Slip-On Leopard Canvas

If you’d rather not deal with the hassle of making sure your shoes are tied all the time, consider snagging Cariuma’s Slip-On style. The brand launched this line earlier this year and shoppers can’t get enough. As one reviewer wrote, “Outstanding is an understatement! These shoes are the pee bomb diddy! The cork bed is soooooo comfy with perfect support for my high arches. I am buying a different style next month. I highly recommend to all ages. The super upside is the recycling to make the shoes. I’ve referred several people!” Related story Mature Shoppers ‘Always Come Back’ to This Fast-Acting Eye Cream That Reduces the Look of ‘Crinkles’ & Saggy Under-Eyes

Cariuma Salvas White LWG Leather/Leopard

Don’t want to go all out with the leopard print? Don’t worry, there’s an option for you too! Cariuma’s Salvas sneakers are described by the brand as the “blue jeans, white tee … staple for the sneaker age.” They’re highly versatile, timeless, and of course, made with the same ultra-comfortable elements as the shoes above.

One shopper wrote, “They’re nice looking with jeans, athleisure and even sundresses. Really comfortable, even for city/airport walking. I usually wear inserts, but the footbed that these come with is actually more comfortable than using my orthotics in these shoes. I don’t know how exactly that works, but it’s great. I don’t have to purchase another set of inserts (or swap a set around between shoes). Surprised me, because I am over 50! Genuinely the cutest comfy shoes I own. I would try other shoes from this brand. Believe the hype, people!” In short, they’re definitely worth the investment.

Cariuma OCA High Leopard Canvas

Now, if you really want to take a walk on the wild side, Cariuma’s OCA High in Leopard Canvas may be just the pair of shoes for you. One shopper said they got these sneakers for traveling and they were “super comfy” for long days of walking. They’re bold, fun, and guaranteed to get a ton of compliments.

