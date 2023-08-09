Mature Shoppers ‘Always Come Back’ to This Fast-Acting Eye Cream That Reduces the Look of ‘Crinkles’ & Saggy Under-Eyes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every week, it seems as if there’s always some new beauty launch that promises to be the “miracle” in a jar you’ve longed for. While we can’t resist trying a new moisturizer or TikTok’s latest must-have, we’re equally obsessed with products that people have sworn by for decades. After all, who’s going to buy a product that doesn’t work on repeat? Well, we came across a product that shoppers over 70 say they “always come back” to. Not only that, it’s from a skincare brand that Princess Diana reportedly used and the same brand behind the infamous lip gloss that Kate Middleton keeps in her purse.

The Clarins Total Eye Lift Cream is described as a “naturally powerful, all-in-one” under-eye cream that was made to help with wrinkles, crow’s feet, dark circles, and puffiness. Additionally, the brand claims it may give you a “visible eye lift in record time.” We’re talking “60 seconds flat,” which was found during a study conducted by the brand of 110 women. About 80% felt that the product really did leave a “visible eye lift” in about a minute.

The eye cream contains ingredients such as organic Harungana extract, which is said to be “as effective as retinol,” per the description. It’s an ingredient that’s gentle enough for the delicate skin around the eyes, yet still effective at reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

Clarins’ best-selling eye cream is clearly a best-seller for a reason! In fact, it has over 2,000 perfect five-star reviews from shoppers. One shopper wrote, “I have been using this product for years. I am 72-years-old and do not have any circles or bags under my eyes because of this product.”

Another reviewer called it a “miracle in a jar.” They said, “This eye cream is amazing. Truly helps with under-eye darkness and wrinkles around the eyes. It goes on smooth and in just a few days, you can notice the difference when you add this cream. I absolutely love it! I am 73-years-young and have never had any treatments on my face. Using Clarins has kept my skin glowing.”

As one shopper in their 70s said, it’s a must-have for anyone with sensitive eyes. They wrote, “I am 70-plus and have long had sensitive, baggy eyes. I’ve tried numerous products that either irritated my eyes or did nothing to diminish the bags. A few years ago, I stopped at a Clarins counter in a department store and lamented my issue. The Clarins representative urged me to try this eye cream. I did, and the rest is history. Nothing will totally get rid of my issues (except surgery), but this product does the best job of any I have tried and does not irritate my eyes. I highly recommend it, especially if you have sensitive eyes.” Related story This $24 Exfoliating Lotion From a Skincare Brand That Kourtney Kardashian Uses Smooths 'Chicken Skin' All Over

Finally, one shopper said it truly was a “game-changer” for them. “I am such a big fan of Clarins,” they wrote. “I religiously use the double serum and the restorative moisturizers, but have found a new favorite. The Total Eye Lift is a game-changer for me. My eyes have never looked better. And a little goes a long way! I will never go back to the product I was using before Clarins.”

If you want to see what all the hype is about, be sure to check out the Clarins Total Eye Lift Cream today. Clearly, it’s doing something right and has been for years.

