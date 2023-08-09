The Home Edit Teamed Up With Ruggable to Create a Gorgeous (& Washable!) New Rug Collection & It’s Just as Colorful as You’d Expect

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you first fell in love with The Home Edit on their hit Netflix Series Get Organized With the Home Edit or you were obsessed with their perfectly ordered home photos that took over Instagram, there’s no doubt that we all became huge fans of The Home Edit team. Not only have founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin organized the homes of celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow, and they even launched their own line of chic organizing products to help us normies achieve greatness. Now, they’ve partnered with Ruggable to launch a gorgeous new collection of washable rugs that will bring both fun and ease into your home.

Nothing says worry-free living like a machine-washable, durable, and nonslip rug, which is exactly what you get with the washable Ruggable x The Home Edit Collection. The line includes eight area rugs, one doormat, and one bath mat so you can add a touch of playful design to your living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, front entrance, or bathroom.

This must-have collection not only features washable, stain-resistant designs that bring color, fun, and functionality to any space, but also offers the convenience and ease of storing and swapping Rug Covers. And with the new thicker Premium Rug Covers, you’ll have extra cushioning and softness beneath your feet.

There’s a wide range of washable, durable, and nonslip sizes to choose from, all in designs that will add cleanliness, balance, and fun into your home. Choose from soft rainbow gradients, green, blue, and lavender gingham, vibrant waves of yellows and pinks, and clean ivory and off-white backgrounds. From colored grids to dark, inky stripes, there’s a playful design to enhance any room.

We’ve highlighted three of these colorful rug designs from Ruggable x The Home Edit Collection. Check them out below, and find the perfect option to bring worry-free floor coverings into your home!

The Home Edit Joanna Ivory Rainbow Rug

Ruggable/The Home Edit.

Inspired by the fun of organization and tidiness, this vibrant design features a soft gradient of colors in gridded lines, forming an eye-catching rainbow against a cream background. Of course, it's water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable.

The Home Edit Joanna Ivory Rainbow Rug $119 to $999 Buy now

The Home Edit Sutton Moss Green & Blue Premium Rug

Ruggable/The Home Edit.

This cheerful design elevates the classic gingham pattern by incorporating varying shades of moss green and light blue, resulting in a playful pairing of colors against a soft grey background. Plus, this rug puts the fun in functional with its water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable attributes.

The Home Edit Sutton Moss Green & Blue Premium Rug $159 to $539 Buy now

The Home Edit Stella Ivory Rainbow Rug

Ruggable/The Home Edit.

Offering a modern approach to stripes with organic lines that blend high and low tones within a single color palette, this playful design features a gentle rainbow gradient against a clean off-white background. Not only does this rug bring best friend energy into your home, it’s water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable, so you can spend less time cleaning and more time with your BFF.