Chrishell Stause Uses This $9 Tinted Lip Balm That Shoppers Say ‘Doesn’t Dry Out the Lips Like Other More Expensive Balms Can Do’

From her hair to her makeup, we, and so many other fans, want to know all the details about Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause’s routine. Thanks to our internet sleuthing, we discovered that she shared her favorite Amazon products with E! News (and included a $9 tinted lip balm from Jessica Alba’s brand)!

She talked about the balm, saying, “You probably already know about Honest Beauty, which I love. It’s all clean products. They don’t test on animals. I love this tinted lip balm. It has a color and it’s moisturizing. Jessica Alba started this. I love the Dragonfruit color. They also have more neutral colors. I love this brand. It feels really good on my lips.”

The Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm is a moisturizing, colorful lip balm that works with sensitive skin to create kissable, shiny lips with every swipe! This vegan balm not only nourishes dry lips with the help of acai extracts and avocado oil, but it provides a sheer color that can work with any look you’re going for. Available in seven shades, this lippie is a must for every routine.

Along with Alba and Stause, over 13,000 Amazon shoppers have raved about the bestseller!

One shopper said, “This lip balm is moisturizing and doesn’t dry out the lips like other more expensive balms can do. It feels nice while applying and gives a nice sheer color that looks like your lips, just better. I don’t feel the need to reapply, but only do because it feels so nice going on. I love the quality of the ingredients and I love that it doesn’t have any of the junk that is bad for you. I have finally found a lip balm that works for me.”

Another shopper added, “IT DOESNT LEAVE YOUR LIPS DRY WHEN IT WEARS OFF!! I’ve tried a hundred lip balms throughout my life and each one left my lips dry once it wore off and I got so tired of it I just stopped trying lip balm overall and just used my facial moisturizer and oils instead….It’s so insanely perfect for if you’re the type of person that likes a natural look because it just brings a pop of color to your face and it’s just gorgeous.”

