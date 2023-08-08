Shoppers in Their 60s Say Their Lips Are ‘Shiny & Smooth’ After Using This $5 Kyle Richards-Loved Gloss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever wondered how Kyle Richards gets her luscious, shiny lips? We may have just solved that mystery!

During a 2022 Amazon Live session, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed a bunch of her go-to beauty products, including a $5 gloss on Amazon. She said, per EOnline, “This is another product that I love and it’s inexpensive, NYX. This a great lip if I want a shinier look. These are great glosses. I put them over my lipsticks.”

Trust us; this is a must.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss $4.97, originally $6.00 $6.00 17% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

The NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss is a buttery, not-sticky gloss that’s perfect for making your pout as colorful and juicy as can be. Voted America’s no. one lip gloss, it’s no wonder people are obsessed with the over 30 shade range. Whether you want a more natural look or a vibrant, alien-like look Grimes would approve of, this line has it all.

Both creamy and featherlight, you apply this gloss like any other, and marvel at how picture-perfect your pout looks! Along with Richards, this lip gloss is beloved by thousands, and has over 95,000 reviews on Amazon alone!

Related story Kim Kardashian’s Beauty Hack for a Flawless Makeup Look Is This Cult-Fave French Cream That’s Only $12 at Dermstore

One shopper said that “I’m 62 yrs old and it’s the best I’ve ever found,” adding, “I liked everything about this !!! It is smooth ,glossy ,high shine for sure. Last so long , moisturizing,oh I could go on and on but I won’t. Nor will my search for the best lip product because I found it !!!! I am so glad because I have spent a lot of money for a lot of not so good stuff.”

Another shopper added, “This product is so smooth and shiny without being slimy or sticky. It’s absolutely feels like butter on your lips.”

Before you go, click here to see the best pregnancy-safe skincare products:

