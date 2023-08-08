Joanna Gaines Created the Cutest S’mores Kit & It’s Only Available at Target

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it’s time to gather around the campfire or firepit to make s’mores, there’s always a last-minute scramble to find sticks long enough to properly toast without scorching your fingers. Leave the foraging behind and come prepared with a skewer kit that’s perfect for s’mores, grilling, and basically cooking anything over an open flame.

The four-piece skewer set from Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line is the go-to kit for your s’mores-making needs. It comes with stainless steel two-pronged skewers that will keep whatever you’re grilling in place (no sliding up the skewer with this setup) and wooden handles to keep hands safe from hot metal.

Each skewer also has a fabric loop at the handle so you can hang them up in between s’mores to prevent them from picking up bits of grass and gravel. The entire kit comes in a handy canvas tote for easy storage and transport.

Image: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4-Piece Stainless Steel Skewer Set $25 Buy now

“These skewers are awesome,” one five-star reviewer wrote on Target’s website. “They look and feel very high quality. They’re long enough to roast things at a safe distance, even for my children. They hold food perfectly and we had no issues with things sliding off. They were easy to clean and put away with the included canvas bag. The rope on the ends makes it perfect to hang off of a branch or a hook while they cool down. These are definitely worth it.”

Another five-star reviewer added, “I love how durable these grilling skewers are! Everything from the stainless-steel rods to the wooden handles is high quality. Since they are such good quality, they will last for years … The case is convenient to keep the sticks together and clean.”