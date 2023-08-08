Gwen Stefani Looks Fresh-Faced After 14-Hour Days Thanks to This $12 Foundation That Gives Shoppers a ‘Smooth Flawless Look’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you ever wonder how Gwen Stefani’s skin stays absolutely flawless, despite being under harsh lights and on stage for hours on end? Well, we may have just found the foundation she swears by for those long, arduous days.

“When you’re on stage you sweat and that’s one of your big worries. You want to be emotional and connect with your audience, rather than worrying about your makeup. That’s why the formula of the Revlon ColorStay Makeup is so incredible,” Stefani said to Cosmopolitan UK back in 2017.

She repeated her sentiments during an interview with Elle later that same year. “I think a lot of people will just keep piling one more make-up, more powder. Sometimes, if I have a really long day (like a 14-hour day filming The Voice) I’ll just wash it all off and start over again for that fresh-face feeling,” she said. “I only do my skin though, the ColorStay Foundation works so well I don’t need to re-apply elsewhere. It feels better than it looks though, you do pretty much look the same!”

And the best part? This foundation is only $12 on Amazon right now!

The Revlon ColorStay Liquid Foundation is a nourishing and long-lasting foundation that’s perfect for the makeup wearers constantly on the go, and for those who don’t want to worry about touch-ups every other hour.

This vitamin E-infused foundation is said to be transfer-resistant, waterproof, and powerful enough to not have any oil breakthrough (which is miraculous for our beautiful oily-skinned readers)! Not only does it have SPF 15, but there are over 40 shades for you to find your perfect color match!

Now, not only does Stefani adore this, but this matte-finish foundation has over 22,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.5 stars. One shopper said, “this is the best foundation at a reasonable price. Totally worth it. You get a smooth flawless look. Also once applied you have a beautiful canvas to paint (so to speak). I buy this over and over.”

Another shopper added their face “Looks smooth and flawless all day,” adding, “Love my foundation, fits me perfectly. Very matifying for oily skin like me.”

