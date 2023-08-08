Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale Is Back With a $15 Deal on the ‘Holy Grail’ Moisturizer That So Many Celebs Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Beauty enthusiasts, one of your favorite sales of the year has finally arrived! Dermstore's Anniversary Sale is back for 2023 with some of the deepest discounts they've had ever. Whether you're looking to switch up your skincare routine or give your hair some love after exposing it to all the summertime elements, Dermstore's huge sale offers the best of the best in beauty, skin, and hair. You can even find discounts on brands that rarely ever go on sale like Hollywood-fave Augustinus Bader or Obagi, which has five-star product that Ayesha Curry uses to keep her skin clear.

Dermstore has so many shopper-loved brands on sale including Sunday Riley, Oribe, Supergoop!, Dermalogica, Paula's Choice, Peter Thomas Roth, Elemis, Lancer, COSRX, Bioderma, La Roche Posay, and so much more. You can even find curated sets that'll save you a ton of money on products you want to try, like this $815-valued Best of Dermstore: Serums Kit, which you can snag for just over $100.

If you’re wondering what’s worth getting during the Dermstore Anniversary Sale this year, check out some of our must-have picks below.

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream

Weleda

If you love following celebs and their skincare routines, there’s a good chance you may have come across this bright green tube at some point. The cult-fave Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream has been talked about by so many celebs including Julia Roberts, who told InStyle per Well + Good, “I put it on my hands after I wash the dishes, and wind up putting it on my elbows and feet. Before you know it, I’ve squeezed this poor little green tube into a twist.” Rihanna, Ashley Graham, Victoria Beckham, and Hailey Bieber have also mentioned the “indulgent moisturizing cream” in interviews or social media. Right now, you can snag one for yourself for just $15 using the code CHEERS.

Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentré

Embryolisse

Another cult-fave cream that’s been mentioned by celeb MUAs for Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson, and Gwyneth Paltrow is the Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentré. It’s described as a light, milky-textured cream the absorbs into the skin easy and leaves a soft, satin finish. It’s made with nourishing ingredients such as shea butter and soy proteins to help firm, tone, and reduce the look of fine lines. There are two sizes to choose from, and prices start at just $12.

Oribe Obsessed Set

Oribe

In an interview with Popsugar, Joanna Gaines mentioned this exact set from Oribe as one of her must-haves. So, if you’ve ever wondered what her secret was to bouncy and voluminous hair, this is it! The set features three best-selling products from the brand (which Jennifer Lopez also happens to be a fan of!). There’s the Gold Lust Repair and Restore shampoo and conditioner, which moisturizes, smooths, and protects the hair from damage. There’s also the Dry Texturizing Spray, which add texture, volume, and doubles as a dry shampoo. It’s a great way to try the products before committing to the full-sized bottles. While the set is valued at $58, you can get it on sale for just over $40. Related story This Kim Kardashian-Loved Brand Has a “Do-It-All” Serum That’s Now 4x More Effective at Smoothing Wrinkles

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

Olaplex

Truth be told, Olaplex No.3 needs no introduction. The cult-have hair repair and strengthener has a ton of celebrity fans including Kim Kardashian, who once credited the product for helping her hair stay “surprisingly healthy” after all the processing and styling it goes through. As one reviewer wrote about the hair treatment, “I use it once a week (or twice after a recent hair dye) and my hair is so happy with the results. I’ve had stronger strands and thicker roots since the first month of use. Worth every penny.” Right now, it’s on sale for $24.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 15ml

Augustinus Bader

What do Margot Robbie, Irina Shayk, Michelle Yeoh, Demi Moore, Salma Hayek, Victoria Beckham, and Kris Jenner have in common? They’ve all mentioned using Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream. In fact, they’re not even the only ones! Hollywood’s favorite moisturizer is made with “high potency botanicals” that are rich in omega 6 fatty acids and antioxidants to help soothe, smooth, moisturize, and bring new life to your skin. While it’s definitely a splurge, the brand rarely ever goes on sale. But during Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale, you can get Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream for 25% off, with prices starting at $69.

Once again, the code CHEERS will save you up to 25% during this can't-miss sale.

