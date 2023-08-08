Macy’s Is Having a Huge Kitchen Sale With Up to 50% Off Pyrex, Rachael Ray, Le Creuset & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to give your collection of kitchen tools and accessories a refresh, that moment has arrived. Macy’s is hosting a massive sale on kitchen items and brands like Pyrex, Le Creuset, Racheal Ray, and J.A. Henckels are massively marked down so you can begin to cook like a pro without spending like one.

You can shop the entire sale here, but be sure to check out our favorite finds first. These savings are huge!

The Rachael Ray Classic Brights 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set is marked down to just $75 during Macy’s massive kitchen sale. Normally priced at $250, you can get an entire set of nonstick pots, pans, sheet pans, and cooking utensils to replace your current not-so-nonstick cookware.

“I love the quality of the cookware,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It not only looks good but performs well. I don’t like heavy cookware…this is lightweight and is perfect for me and the non-stick surface is great!”

Image: Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray Classic Brights 10-Piece Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set $75 $250 70% Off Buy now

Looking for a cookware set that it’s a bit more professional rather than home-cook? The All-Clad Hard-Anodized Cookware Set is just that. It’s normally priced at $1,000, but you can snag all 13 pieces for $600, plus you can save an additional 20 percent when you use code HOME at checkout.

Image: All-Clad

All-Clad Hard-Anodized Cookware Set $600 $1,000 40% Off Buy now

Make sure your kitchen is always neat and tidy with the set of 12 KAF Home Farmhouse Stripe Towels. You can pick your set up with either charcoal, navy, or a light blue stripe, and to wash, just simply toss these kitchen towels in with your regular towels. They’re 100 percent cotton, so they become softer and more absorbent after every wash. Related story Kim Kardashian’s Beauty Hack for a Flawless Makeup Look Is This Cult-Fave French Cream That’s Only $12 at Dermstore

Image: KAF Home

KAF Home Farmhouse Stripe Towel, Set of 12 $19 $40 53% Off Buy now

Upgrade your plastic food storage to glass with the Pyrex Simply Store 12-Piece Glass Storage Set. On sale for just $32 right now during the Macy’s kitchen sale, you’ll get six glass containers with matching lids in various sizes to store all your leftovers in plain sight.

“Have used these bowls several times and will use them for years,” one five-star reviewer said. “The lids fit well and are easy to put on and take off, yet they remain very secure on the bowls. The glass is just the best. You know exactly what is being stored. Couldn’t be happier.”

Image: Pyrex

Pyrex Simply Store 12-Piece Glass Storage Set $32 $46 30% Off Buy now

Save $100 on the Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Dutch Oven when you pick it up from Macy’s during the retailer’s kitchen sale. It’s the perfect size for baking casseroles, preparing side dishes, and even heating up leftovers. It’s easy to clean thanks to the enameled coating, yet delivers the even heat distribution of cast iron that you love. And no need to season — just heat it up, and you’re ready to cook.

Image: Le Creuset

Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Dutch Oven $180 $280 36% Off Buy now

If your current knives just aren’t cutting it (literally), then invest in a set that will withstand the test of time. The J.A. Henckels International 15-Piece Knife Set is marked down to just $150 right now and you’ll get every type of blade you need to become a pro in the kitchen, including six steak knives for easy eating.

Image: J.A. Henckels

J.A. Henckels International 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $250 40% Off Buy now

See what other items are marked down during this huge Macy’s kitchen sale and begin your plan of attack. Your cooking skills are about to get so much better!

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: