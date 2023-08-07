Kenya Moore Shouted Out This $10 Body Scrub That Leaves Shoppers ‘Feeling Silky Smooth’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore’s body scrub recommendation is an absolute for every household!

In a 2022 interview with EOnline breaking down her favorite Amazon finds, Moore discussed everything from beauty tools to the body scrub her body can’t get enough of! She shouted out this affordable scrub, saying, “This scrub helps you take care of your skin. This is the way to go. It cleans, moisturizes, exfoliates, and revitalizes. You can put this on your face or your body. Self-care is important.”

And did we mention, it’s only $10 on Amazon right now?!

Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub $9.99, originally $16.99 $16.99 41% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

The Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub is a powerhouse exfoliator that’s perfect for both removing dead skin cells around your body, and fighting off fine lines, wrinkles, and acne. Not only can you apply this effective sugar scrub on your face, but it can work wonders anywhere else on your body (including your feet)!

Made with brown sugar, dead sea salt, jojoba oil, oars, and vitamin E, this is perfect for any skin type out there that needs some extra love! And along with feeling great, so many shoppers say it smells terrific. So who doesn’t love that?!

Per the brand, you simply apply a layer anywhere you desire and rub it gently on your damp skin.

Speaking of the beloved shoppers, this scrub has around 15,000 reviews on Amazon (with over 11,000 positive reviews)! One shopper said, “This scrub is absolutely amazing,” adding, “I love this scrub I’m now a huge fan. I have bought 8 in total because I go through so fast. I removed all the dead skin off your body leaving it feeling silky smooth and the smell OMG!!! Smells so good. I recommend this product to anyone.”

Another Amazon shopper added to this, saying, “Where have you been all my life?” They added, “This product is amazing. I was reluctant to get an exfoliants because of my extreme dry skin. I am diabetic, and I have suffered with dry skin all of my life, cracking and eczema and I was afraid that an exfoliants what further exacerbate my condition but this product goes on smooth and leaves my skin so silky, smooth and hydrated. It was amazing. I immediately ordered another jar and I will continue to be a customer. I even told my good friend about it and she ordered a jar as well and I never do that.”

