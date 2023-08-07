Shoppers ‘Could Not Believe the Amount of Dead Skin’ That Came off After Using This Kyle Richards-Loved $6 Tool Pack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Kyle Richards talks about something on her Amazon live segments or on social media, you know our butts are immediately putting that in our Amazon carts (and this time it’s no different)!

Richards shouted out these super-affordable exfoliating tools on her Amazon storefront, specifically during her Amazon Live segment “Fall Beauty Favorites” on Sept 2022 that she did with her daughter Sophia Umansky. And if you’re wondering how affordable they are, you can get an eight-pack of these exfoliating tools for only $6!

Korean Bath Exfoliating Washcloth Body Scrub Towel $6.20 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Korean Bath Exfoliating Washcloth Body Scrub Towel pack is a K-beauty must for getting super soft skin after each shower! In this eight-pack, you get a variety of colors and sizes, perfect for getting every crevice of your body. Made with 100 percent viscose, these are a small but mighty tool to shave off all the dead skin on your body.

Per the brand, you use these by gently rubbing it, either wet or dry, onto your skin after 20 minutes of soaking, and make sure to apply your favorite moisturizer after! It’s truly as simple as that, and shoppers can’t get enough!

One shopper beamed, saying, “I could not believe the amount of dead skin that these clothes removed. It is just enough to use by itself on wet skin. I used with Castile lavender body wash and it did not work! I only wish that they were larger.”

Another shopper added, “These little cloths work. In the shower once your skin gets cleaned, all you do is rub the cloth on your skin and instant dead skin rubs off. Poof!”

