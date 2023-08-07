Shoppers Over 55 Say This On-Sale Body Balm Keeps Dry Skin Soft & Hydrated ‘Better Than Any Lotion’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When people talk skincare, more often than not, they’re talking about products specifically made for the face. However, a good skincare routine should take your entire body into consideration. After all, your hands, arms, legs, feet, and so on need some nourishment as well! If you’re looking to take your body care routine to the next level, we found a product that’s said to provide the skin with 24-hour hydration. It’s from a French pharmacy brand that celebs like Irina Shayk, Hailey Bieber, and Liv Tyler have all talked about. Right now, it’s even on sale for 20% off.

Avène’s Moistuizing Melt-In Balm is a rich, whipped-textured balm that softens and moisturizes the skin, while providing antioxidant protection. It’s made with shea oil, safflower oil, glycerin, and the brand’s signature Avène Thermal Spring Water, which is a popular among shoppers and numerous celebs. If you’re someone who dislikes the feel of lotion, you may want to consider swapping for this balm as it was made to be non-sticky, non-greasy and fast-absorbing.

While the balm typically costs $36, you can get it on sale for 20% off using the code GLOW20. The brand is having a big sitewide flash sale where you can save on this and so many other must-haves for your skincare routine. After you take a peak at the rave shopper reviews, we guarantee you’ll want to snag this ASAP.

This ultra-moisturizing balm from Avène has won over so many shoppers, it has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating! As one wrote, “First, the smell is amazing. Second, do not let the word ‘balm’ lead you to believe this has a greasy feel. It’s not greasy, thicker than a lotion, goes on like a body cream and absorbs really nice. I can feel the product still moisturizing hours later, if that makes sense. I like applying this extra thick on my feet at night, throw on a pair of old socks and by morning, my feet are so, so soft.”

Another shopper said they were “obsessed” with how rich and creamy it is. “My legs are finally staying hydrated throughout the day,” they wrote. “I usually end up with flaky crocodile skin by mid-day. Very happy with it. Worth the investment.”

One reviewer called it a "dream cream," writing, "It's the only thing that helps my dry healthcare hands." Another said it's "perfection in a jar."

If you’re someone who doesn’t love the stickiness of lotion, this product is a must. “This moisturizer will melt into your skin and leave your skin feeling softer than any other lotion,” wrote one reviewer. “I don’t feel like I have a film on my skin after use, which I hate. This will be my body moisturizer for the rest of my life if they keep making it.”

If that sounds like just the product you need, be sure to snag the Avène Melt-In Balm today. Once again, the brand’s Flash Sale ends soon. Don’t miss out on this $25 deal!

