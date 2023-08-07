Drew Barrymore’s ‘Most Important Step’ in Her Shiny Hair Routine Is This $8 Treatment Shoppers Call a ‘Miracle in a Bottle’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Drew Barrymore has always had one of the silkiest, shiniest manes in Hollywood, and we just found the treatment that she says is so important to her iconic hair routine.

In an Instagram real posted in Jan 2022, Barrymore showed fans her Garnier-filled hair care routine, including the product she calls her “most important step,” and it’s only $8 on Amazon!

The Garnier Hair Care Whole Blends Leave-in Miracle Nectar is a nourishing, restorative hair treatment that claims to do it all, for any type of hair in need of some TLC. Not only can this treatment give users a silky soft shine and feel to their hair, but it’s also said to repair split ends, reduce breakage, and strengthen the hair fibers. Along with that, over 80 percent of users saw fewer split ends after using this beloved 10-in-1 treatment.

Made with natural ingredients like royal jelly and honey, and powerful ingredients like propolis extracts, you use this treatment easily and quickly! Per the brand, you appl y this after your shower to damp hair and use a quarter size amount.

Along with Barrymore, shoppers absolutely adore this powerful treatment. One shopper called it a “miracle in a bottle,” saying, “I’m a first time user of this product and I saw the difference in my hair after the first use. 100% will buy again!!!”

Another shopper added, “It’s like a spa treatment for my hair…This conditioner keeps my hair from being frizzy, make it super soft, and shiny. The smell is fresh as well!”

