Cats ‘Won’t Stop Playing With’ This $8 Attention-Grabbing Toy Pack That Gives ‘Endless Solo Fun’

When it comes to our fur babies, nothing is too good for them. While we love giving them the best of the best with their bedding and toys, it can be hard to shop for them, especially when you have more than one in the house. One likes chewy toys, while the other likes catnip-filled toys; it can be a lot.

However, we just found a cat toy pack that’s not only super affordable, but thousands of pet parents have been saying how their picky cats adore playing with these.

The Petmate Cider Mills Jackson Galaxy Satellites Cat Toy set is a lightweight and addictive toy your cats will adore bouncing around the house for hours on end (but don’t worry, because this barely makes a sound, unlike bell-clad toys)! Along with the feather-light weight of each toy, it is super colorful and easy-to-chew to accommodate your gummy senior cats!

Don’t worry; no assembly is required. All you have to do is release the four toys from the pack and let your cats play all day long with them!

With nearly 5,000 reviews on Amazon alone, shoppers adore this cat toy pack (but not as much as their cats do)!

One shopper said their cats “Won’t stop playing with it,” adding, “Once I give this to my cat he carries it to the kitchen and starts playing with it like he’s playing soccer. He loves it so much.” Another pet owner gleefully added that it gives “Endless Solo Fun.”

They added, “I bought these because I love Jackson Galaxy and thought they looked interesting. My adolescent kittens absolutely love them. These toys roll and bounce well and their design let’s them easily be picked up by kitties. That means that they will pick them up and carry them to other places and they don’t lose interest easily. Great toys to throw for them. My only problem now is that they play everywhere and I can currently only find one in the house. Time to order more soon!”

